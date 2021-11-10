Energy Alert
Sen. Boozman, Sen. Cotton endorse Huckabee Sanders

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas’ two United States senators announced Wednesday their endorsement of Sarah Huckabee Sanders for governor.

In a tweet, Sen. John Boozman said he believes Sanders, who has worked as a campaign advisor for both him and Sen. Cotton, is the right choice for voters next year.

Sanders is the only announced Republican candidate for Governor after Attorney General Leslie Rutledge dropped out of the race Tuesday.

Rutledge, who grew up in Independence County, said she will instead seek the GOP nomination for Lt. Governor in the May 24 primary and joins a crowded field in the race.

