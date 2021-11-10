Sen. Boozman, Sen. Cotton endorse Huckabee Sanders

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas’ two United States senators announced Wednesday their endorsement of Sarah Huckabee Sanders for governor.

In a tweet, Sen. John Boozman said he believes Sanders, who has worked as a campaign advisor for both him and Sen. Cotton, is the right choice for voters next year.

.@SarahHuckabee Sanders is a close friend and trusted advisor to both @TomCottonAR and me. She has served our country and our state, and she will be an outstanding governor who will lead Arkansas to a brighter and more prosperous future. #arpx pic.twitter.com/RyHTF1dlqN — John Boozman (@Boozman4AR) November 10, 2021

Sanders is the only announced Republican candidate for Governor after Attorney General Leslie Rutledge dropped out of the race Tuesday.

Rutledge, who grew up in Independence County, said she will instead seek the GOP nomination for Lt. Governor in the May 24 primary and joins a crowded field in the race.

