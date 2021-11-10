Several NEA residents appointed to state boards

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday the appointment of several residents, including many from Northeast Arkansas to state boards and commissions, including:

Eugenia Brown, Mountain View, to the Advisory Council of the Arkansas Arts Council. Appointment expires June 30, 2025. Reappointment.

Anntonia Magruder, West Memphis, to the Advisory Council of the Arkansas Arts Council. Appointment expires June 30, 2025. Reappointment.

Lorie Whitby, Lafe, to the Arkansas Alternative Dispute Resolution Commission. Appointment expires June 30, 2027. Reappointment.

Dr. John Nowlin, Jonesboro, to the Arkansas Geographic Information Systems Board. Appointment expires August 1, 2025. Replaces Amy Whitehead.

Dr. Mark Reiner, Jonesboro, to the Arkansas Board of Podiatric Medicine. Appointment expires August 31, 2024. Reappointment.

Dr. Mark Foster, Paragould, to the Full Independent Practice Credentialing Committee. Appointment expires September 1, 2024. New Board.

Dr. Mitzi Scotten, Jonesboro, to the Full Independent Practice Credentialing Committee. Appointment expires September 1, 2024. New Board.

Judge Tonya Alexander, Marion, to the Arkansas Public Defender Commission. Appointment expires July 1, 2023. Reappointment.

Mandy McFall, Leachville, to the Arkansas Geological Survey. Appointment expires January 14, 2025. Replaces Maryln Looney.

Boyce Barnett, Cave City, to the Board of Electrical Examiners of the State of Arkansas. Appointment expires June 15, 2023. Replaces George Taylor.

Randy Scott, Blytheville, to the State Banking Board. Appointment expires December 31, 2025. Reappointment.

Mark Constant, Marked Tree, to the HCAVR Licensing Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2025. Reappointment.

Brice Hicks, Blytheville, as Constable for Chickasawba Township, Mississippi County. Appointment expires December 31, 2022. Replaces Randy Moody.

Bill Tripp, Paragould, as a Justice of the Peace for the Greene County Quorum Court, District 11. Appointment expires December 31, 2022. Replaces Ronnie Wood.

Adam Waddell, Fayetteville, to the Arkansas Public Transportation Coordination Council. Appointment expires September 20, 2025. Reappointment.

Ron Pitts, Hensley, to the Arkansas State Board of Public Accountancy. Appointment expires August 17, 2026. Replaces David Vaden.

Paul Bruce, Little Rock, to the Medical Ionizing Radiation Licensure Committee. Appointment expires July 14, 2024. Replaces Scott Yakoubian.

Dr. Allan Kirkland, Dardanelle, to the Medical Ionizing Radiation Licensure Committee. Appointment expires July 14, 2024. Reappointment.

Dr. Richard Nelson, Fort Smith, to the Medical Ionizing Radiation Licensure Committee. Appointment expires July 14, 2024. Reappointment.

Dr. Charles Daniels, El Dorado, to the Advisory Council of the Arkansas Arts Council. Appointment expires June 30, 2025. Reappointment.

Terry Cleaver, Morrilton, to the Arkansas Geographic Information Systems Board. Appointment expires August 1, 2025. Reappointment.

Dr. William Decker, Roland, to the Arkansas Geographic Information Systems Board. Appointment expires August 1, 2025. Reappointment.

Dr. Dillon Erwin, Hot Springs, to the Arkansas Home Inspector Registration Board. Appointment expires January 26, 2023. Replaces Robert Neal.

Chris Perry, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Home Inspector Registration Board. Appointment expires January 26, 2023. Replaces Tom Allen.

Allie Barker, Little Rock, to the Arkansas State Independent Living Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2022. Replaces Candy Wray.

Addie Edwards, Camden, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2024. New Position.

Benjamin Scallion, Little Rock, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2024. Replaces Murray Maples.

Bennett Downs, Bryant, to the Arkansas State Respiratory Care Examining Committee. Appointment expires August 7, 2024. Reappointment.

Dr. Darlene Byrd, Cabot, to the Full Independent Practice Credentialing Committee. Appointment expires September 1, 2024. New Board.

Dr. Leonie DeClerk, Jacksonville, to the Full Independent Practice Credentialing Committee. Appointment expires September 1, 2024. New Board.

Julia Ponder, Little Rock, to the Full Independent Practice Credentialing Committee. Appointment expires September 1, 2024. New Board.

Professor Donna Shipley, Fort Smith, to the Full Independent Practice Credentialing Committee. Appointment expires September 1, 2024. New Board.

Dr. Purushottam Thapa, Little Rock, to the Full Independent Practice Credentialing Committee. Appointment expires September 1, 2024. New Board.

Dr. William Hawkins, Little Rock, to the Full Independent Practice Credentialing Committee. Appointment expires September 1, 2024. New Board.

John Mikesch, Fayetteville, to the Arkansas Public Defender Commission. Appointment expires July 1, 2024. Replaces Warner Taylor.

Judge David Talley, Magnolia, to the Arkansas Public Defender Commission. Appointment expires July 1, 2026. Reappointment.

Dr. Raymond Molden, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Social Work Licensing Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2024. Reappointment.

Shani Patterson, Fort Smith, to the Arkansas Social Work Licensing Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2024. Replaces Debra Hurd.

Betty Guhman, North Little Rock, to the Arkansas Social Work Licensing Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2024. Reappointment.

Norman Kemper, Austin, to the Arkansas Alcohol and Drug Abuse Coordinating Council. Appointment expires July 1, 2022. Replaces Suzanne Tipton.

Jeffrey Marcussen, Little Rock, to the Academic Facilities Review Board. Appointment expires August 6, 2024. Reappointment.

Daniel Barnes, Fayetteville, to the Academic Facilities Review Board. Appointment expires August 6, 2024. Reappointment.

Kelli Gemmell, Rogers, to the Arkansas State Board of Architects, Landscape Architects, and Interior Designers. Appointment expires April 26, 2024. Replaces Suzanne Laffoon.

William Hurley, Farmington, to the Arkansas State Board of Architects, Landscape Architects, and Interior Designers. Appointment expires April 26, 2024. Replaces George Krennerich.

Wesley Walls, Little Rock, to the Arkansas State Board of Architects, Landscape Architects, and Interior Designers. Appointment expires April 26, 2025. Reappointment.

Charlotte Bradley, Hope, to the Board of Electrical Examiners of the State of Arkansas. Appointment expires June 15, 2025. Reappointment.

Michael Hocutt, Little Rock, to the Board of Electrical Examiners of the State of Arkansas. Appointment expires June 15, 2024. Reappointment.

Michael Rappold, Conway, to the Board of Electrical Examiners of the State of Arkansas. Appointment expires June 15, 2024. Replaces Benjamin Mullen.

Heath Shearon, Maumelle, to the Elevator Safety Board. Appointment expires July 1, 2022. Replaces Colin Caldwell.

Richard Riley, Sherwood, to the Elevator Safety Board. Appointment expires July 1, 2023. Replaces Raymond Styers.

David Nixon, Springdale, to the Commission on Uniform State Laws. Appointment expires April 30, 2025. Reappointment.

Cliff McKinney, Benton, to the Commission on Uniform State Laws. Appointment expires April 30, 2025. Reappointment.

John Shepherd, El Dorado, to the Commission on Uniform State Laws. Appointment expires April 30, 2025. Reappointment.

Tammy Hamilton, Jacksonville, to the Arkansas Deaf and Hearing-Impaired Telecommunications Services Corporation Board of Directors. Appointment expires June 1, 2024. Replaces Lynn Franquemont.

Alan Cansler, Arkadelphia, as a Justice of the Peace for the Hot Spring County Quorum Court, District 9. Appointment expires December 31, 2022. Replaces Ray Cook.

Samuel Bryant, Jr., Malvern, as a Justice of the Peace for the Hot Spring County Quorum Court, District 1. Appointment expires December 31, 2022. Replaces Pete Willis.

Tommy Brown, North Little Rock, to the Arkansas Towing and Recovery Board. Appointment expires June 22, 2024. Reappointment.

Matthew Ross, Conway, to the Arkansas Towing and Recovery Board. Appointment expires June 22, 2024. Reappointment.

Joe Spadoni, White Hall, to the Arkansas Towing and Recovery Board. Appointment expires June 22, 2024. Reappointment.

Jerry Vint, Alexander, to the Arkansas Towing and Recovery Board. Appointment expires June 22, 2024. Reappointment.

Cary Gray, Centerton, to the Arkansas State Board of Sanitarians. Appointment expires June 30, 2026. Reappointment.

William Heaston, Little Rock, to the Board of the Division of State Services for the Blind. Appointment expires June 30, 2025. Replaces James Julian.

David Henry, Bentonville, to the Board of the Division of State Services for the Blind. Appointment expires June 30, 2025. Replaces Teresea Sheeler.

Tiffany Moore, Sherwood, to the Board of the Division of State Services for the Blind. Appointment expires June 30, 2025. Replaces William Johnson.

Theresea Petrey, Little Rock, to the Board of the Division of State Services for the Blind. Appointment expires June 30, 2025. Reappointment.

Ronnie Dorsey, De Queen, to the HCAVR Licensing Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2025. Reappointment.

Ralph Hudson, Little Rock, to the HCAVR Licensing Board. Serves at the pleasure of the Governor.

Darrell Loveless, Crossett, to the Arkansas Spinal Cord Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2031. Replaces Ronnie Wheeler.

Joe Farrer, Austin, to the Arkansas State Board of Physical Therapy. Appointment expires July 1, 2024. Reappointment.

Donald Pierce, Hot Springs Village, to the Arkansas State Board of Physical Therapy. Appointment expires July 1, 2024. Replaces Samuel Denton.

Dr. Patricia Knott, Conway, to the Arkansas Tobacco Control Board. Appointment expires July 1, 2026. Reappointment.

Carlos Chicas Zepeda, Rogers, to the Board of Directors of Northwest Technical Institute. Appointment expires June 30, 2026. Reappointment.

Davesh Sitaram, Little Rock, to the Elevator Safety. Appointment expires July 1, 2025. Reappointment.

Rex Bailey, Springdale, to the State Board of Barber Examiners. Appointment expires June 30, 2027. Reappointment.

Michael Commet, Centerton, to the State Board of Barber Examiners. Appointment expires June 30, 2026. Replaces Mary Fisher.

Murry Cline, Springdale, to the State Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Professional Surveyors. Appointment expires July 1, 2025. Replaces Jim Engstrom.

Kyle Salyer, Van Buren, to the State Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Professional Surveyors. Appointment expires July 1, 2025. Reappointment.

Howard Heffington, Sr., Ozark, to the Supervisory Board for the Arkansas Crime information Center. Appointment expires June 30, 2025. Reappointment.

Ateca Foreman, Conway, to the Criminal Justice Task Force on Offender Court Costs and Collections. Appointment expires December 31, 2022. New Board.

Lorie Mason Jordan, Conway, to the Criminal Justice Task Force on Offender Court Costs and Collections. Appointment expires December 31, 2022. New Board.

Sharon Brooks, Fort Smith, to the State Board of Election Commissioners. Appointment expires May 28, 2025. Reappointment.