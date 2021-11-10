Several NEA residents appointed to state boards
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday the appointment of several residents, including many from Northeast Arkansas to state boards and commissions, including:
- Eugenia Brown, Mountain View, to the Advisory Council of the Arkansas Arts Council. Appointment expires June 30, 2025. Reappointment.
- Anntonia Magruder, West Memphis, to the Advisory Council of the Arkansas Arts Council. Appointment expires June 30, 2025. Reappointment.
- Lorie Whitby, Lafe, to the Arkansas Alternative Dispute Resolution Commission. Appointment expires June 30, 2027. Reappointment.
- Dr. John Nowlin, Jonesboro, to the Arkansas Geographic Information Systems Board. Appointment expires August 1, 2025. Replaces Amy Whitehead.
- Dr. Mark Reiner, Jonesboro, to the Arkansas Board of Podiatric Medicine. Appointment expires August 31, 2024. Reappointment.
- Dr. Mark Foster, Paragould, to the Full Independent Practice Credentialing Committee. Appointment expires September 1, 2024. New Board.
- Dr. Mitzi Scotten, Jonesboro, to the Full Independent Practice Credentialing Committee. Appointment expires September 1, 2024. New Board.
- Judge Tonya Alexander, Marion, to the Arkansas Public Defender Commission. Appointment expires July 1, 2023. Reappointment.
- Mandy McFall, Leachville, to the Arkansas Geological Survey. Appointment expires January 14, 2025. Replaces Maryln Looney.
- Boyce Barnett, Cave City, to the Board of Electrical Examiners of the State of Arkansas. Appointment expires June 15, 2023. Replaces George Taylor.
- Randy Scott, Blytheville, to the State Banking Board. Appointment expires December 31, 2025. Reappointment.
- Mark Constant, Marked Tree, to the HCAVR Licensing Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2025. Reappointment.
- Brice Hicks, Blytheville, as Constable for Chickasawba Township, Mississippi County. Appointment expires December 31, 2022. Replaces Randy Moody.
- Bill Tripp, Paragould, as a Justice of the Peace for the Greene County Quorum Court, District 11. Appointment expires December 31, 2022. Replaces Ronnie Wood.
- Adam Waddell, Fayetteville, to the Arkansas Public Transportation Coordination Council. Appointment expires September 20, 2025. Reappointment.
- Ron Pitts, Hensley, to the Arkansas State Board of Public Accountancy. Appointment expires August 17, 2026. Replaces David Vaden.
- Paul Bruce, Little Rock, to the Medical Ionizing Radiation Licensure Committee. Appointment expires July 14, 2024. Replaces Scott Yakoubian.
- Dr. Allan Kirkland, Dardanelle, to the Medical Ionizing Radiation Licensure Committee. Appointment expires July 14, 2024. Reappointment.
- Dr. Richard Nelson, Fort Smith, to the Medical Ionizing Radiation Licensure Committee. Appointment expires July 14, 2024. Reappointment.
- Dr. Charles Daniels, El Dorado, to the Advisory Council of the Arkansas Arts Council. Appointment expires June 30, 2025. Reappointment.
- Terry Cleaver, Morrilton, to the Arkansas Geographic Information Systems Board. Appointment expires August 1, 2025. Reappointment.
- Dr. William Decker, Roland, to the Arkansas Geographic Information Systems Board. Appointment expires August 1, 2025. Reappointment.
- Dr. Dillon Erwin, Hot Springs, to the Arkansas Home Inspector Registration Board. Appointment expires January 26, 2023. Replaces Robert Neal.
- Chris Perry, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Home Inspector Registration Board. Appointment expires January 26, 2023. Replaces Tom Allen.
- Allie Barker, Little Rock, to the Arkansas State Independent Living Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2022. Replaces Candy Wray.
- Addie Edwards, Camden, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2024. New Position.
- Benjamin Scallion, Little Rock, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2024. Replaces Murray Maples.
- Bennett Downs, Bryant, to the Arkansas State Respiratory Care Examining Committee. Appointment expires August 7, 2024. Reappointment.
- Dr. Darlene Byrd, Cabot, to the Full Independent Practice Credentialing Committee. Appointment expires September 1, 2024. New Board.
- Dr. Leonie DeClerk, Jacksonville, to the Full Independent Practice Credentialing Committee. Appointment expires September 1, 2024. New Board.
- Julia Ponder, Little Rock, to the Full Independent Practice Credentialing Committee. Appointment expires September 1, 2024. New Board.
- Professor Donna Shipley, Fort Smith, to the Full Independent Practice Credentialing Committee. Appointment expires September 1, 2024. New Board.
- Dr. Purushottam Thapa, Little Rock, to the Full Independent Practice Credentialing Committee. Appointment expires September 1, 2024. New Board.
- Dr. William Hawkins, Little Rock, to the Full Independent Practice Credentialing Committee. Appointment expires September 1, 2024. New Board.
- John Mikesch, Fayetteville, to the Arkansas Public Defender Commission. Appointment expires July 1, 2024. Replaces Warner Taylor.
- Judge David Talley, Magnolia, to the Arkansas Public Defender Commission. Appointment expires July 1, 2026. Reappointment.
- Dr. Raymond Molden, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Social Work Licensing Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2024. Reappointment.
- Shani Patterson, Fort Smith, to the Arkansas Social Work Licensing Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2024. Replaces Debra Hurd.
- Betty Guhman, North Little Rock, to the Arkansas Social Work Licensing Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2024. Reappointment.
- Norman Kemper, Austin, to the Arkansas Alcohol and Drug Abuse Coordinating Council. Appointment expires July 1, 2022. Replaces Suzanne Tipton.
- Jeffrey Marcussen, Little Rock, to the Academic Facilities Review Board. Appointment expires August 6, 2024. Reappointment.
- Daniel Barnes, Fayetteville, to the Academic Facilities Review Board. Appointment expires August 6, 2024. Reappointment.
- Kelli Gemmell, Rogers, to the Arkansas State Board of Architects, Landscape Architects, and Interior Designers. Appointment expires April 26, 2024. Replaces Suzanne Laffoon.
- William Hurley, Farmington, to the Arkansas State Board of Architects, Landscape Architects, and Interior Designers. Appointment expires April 26, 2024. Replaces George Krennerich.
- Wesley Walls, Little Rock, to the Arkansas State Board of Architects, Landscape Architects, and Interior Designers. Appointment expires April 26, 2025. Reappointment.
- Charlotte Bradley, Hope, to the Board of Electrical Examiners of the State of Arkansas. Appointment expires June 15, 2025. Reappointment.
- Michael Hocutt, Little Rock, to the Board of Electrical Examiners of the State of Arkansas. Appointment expires June 15, 2024. Reappointment.
- Michael Rappold, Conway, to the Board of Electrical Examiners of the State of Arkansas. Appointment expires June 15, 2024. Replaces Benjamin Mullen.
- Heath Shearon, Maumelle, to the Elevator Safety Board. Appointment expires July 1, 2022. Replaces Colin Caldwell.
- Richard Riley, Sherwood, to the Elevator Safety Board. Appointment expires July 1, 2023. Replaces Raymond Styers.
- David Nixon, Springdale, to the Commission on Uniform State Laws. Appointment expires April 30, 2025. Reappointment.
- Cliff McKinney, Benton, to the Commission on Uniform State Laws. Appointment expires April 30, 2025. Reappointment.
- John Shepherd, El Dorado, to the Commission on Uniform State Laws. Appointment expires April 30, 2025. Reappointment.
- Tammy Hamilton, Jacksonville, to the Arkansas Deaf and Hearing-Impaired Telecommunications Services Corporation Board of Directors. Appointment expires June 1, 2024. Replaces Lynn Franquemont.
- Alan Cansler, Arkadelphia, as a Justice of the Peace for the Hot Spring County Quorum Court, District 9. Appointment expires December 31, 2022. Replaces Ray Cook.
- Samuel Bryant, Jr., Malvern, as a Justice of the Peace for the Hot Spring County Quorum Court, District 1. Appointment expires December 31, 2022. Replaces Pete Willis.
- Tommy Brown, North Little Rock, to the Arkansas Towing and Recovery Board. Appointment expires June 22, 2024. Reappointment.
- Matthew Ross, Conway, to the Arkansas Towing and Recovery Board. Appointment expires June 22, 2024. Reappointment.
- Joe Spadoni, White Hall, to the Arkansas Towing and Recovery Board. Appointment expires June 22, 2024. Reappointment.
- Jerry Vint, Alexander, to the Arkansas Towing and Recovery Board. Appointment expires June 22, 2024. Reappointment.
- Cary Gray, Centerton, to the Arkansas State Board of Sanitarians. Appointment expires June 30, 2026. Reappointment.
- William Heaston, Little Rock, to the Board of the Division of State Services for the Blind. Appointment expires June 30, 2025. Replaces James Julian.
- David Henry, Bentonville, to the Board of the Division of State Services for the Blind. Appointment expires June 30, 2025. Replaces Teresea Sheeler.
- Tiffany Moore, Sherwood, to the Board of the Division of State Services for the Blind. Appointment expires June 30, 2025. Replaces William Johnson.
- Theresea Petrey, Little Rock, to the Board of the Division of State Services for the Blind. Appointment expires June 30, 2025. Reappointment.
- Ronnie Dorsey, De Queen, to the HCAVR Licensing Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2025. Reappointment.
- Ralph Hudson, Little Rock, to the HCAVR Licensing Board. Serves at the pleasure of the Governor.
- Darrell Loveless, Crossett, to the Arkansas Spinal Cord Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2031. Replaces Ronnie Wheeler.
- Joe Farrer, Austin, to the Arkansas State Board of Physical Therapy. Appointment expires July 1, 2024. Reappointment.
- Donald Pierce, Hot Springs Village, to the Arkansas State Board of Physical Therapy. Appointment expires July 1, 2024. Replaces Samuel Denton.
- Dr. Patricia Knott, Conway, to the Arkansas Tobacco Control Board. Appointment expires July 1, 2026. Reappointment.
- Carlos Chicas Zepeda, Rogers, to the Board of Directors of Northwest Technical Institute. Appointment expires June 30, 2026. Reappointment.
- Davesh Sitaram, Little Rock, to the Elevator Safety. Appointment expires July 1, 2025. Reappointment.
- Rex Bailey, Springdale, to the State Board of Barber Examiners. Appointment expires June 30, 2027. Reappointment.
- Michael Commet, Centerton, to the State Board of Barber Examiners. Appointment expires June 30, 2026. Replaces Mary Fisher.
- Murry Cline, Springdale, to the State Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Professional Surveyors. Appointment expires July 1, 2025. Replaces Jim Engstrom.
- Kyle Salyer, Van Buren, to the State Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Professional Surveyors. Appointment expires July 1, 2025. Reappointment.
- Howard Heffington, Sr., Ozark, to the Supervisory Board for the Arkansas Crime information Center. Appointment expires June 30, 2025. Reappointment.
- Ateca Foreman, Conway, to the Criminal Justice Task Force on Offender Court Costs and Collections. Appointment expires December 31, 2022. New Board.
- Lorie Mason Jordan, Conway, to the Criminal Justice Task Force on Offender Court Costs and Collections. Appointment expires December 31, 2022. New Board.
- Sharon Brooks, Fort Smith, to the State Board of Election Commissioners. Appointment expires May 28, 2025. Reappointment.
- Jamie Clemmer, Benton, to the State Board of Election Commissioners. Appointment expires May 28, 2025. Replaces Bill Ackerman.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.