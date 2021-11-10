Energy Alert
Sills has 21 pts, Arkansas State men’s basketball wins 81-55 in season opener

The JHS alum & former Razorback had 21 points Tuesday in his Arkansas State debut.
By A-State Athletics
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Desi Sills shined in his Red Wolves debut.

He had 21 points Tuesday night as Arkansas State beat Harding 81-55 in the season opener. 16 of Sills’ 21 points came in the 1st half. The JHS alum & former Razorback also had 2 steals and 2 assists.

Preseason Sun Belt Player of the Year Norchad Omier recorded a double-double. The pride of Nicaragua had 15 points, 12 rebounds, 4 blocks, 3 steals, and 1 assist. Preseason All-Sun Belt guard Marquis Eaton also finished in double figures, the JHS alum had 10 points, 2 steals, 1 rebound, 1 block, and 1 steal.

Next up for 1-0 Red Wolves is a top 15 test. Arkansas State travels to Champaign to face #11 Illinois. Tipoff is Friday at 8:00pm on Big Ten Network +.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

