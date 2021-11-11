A-STATE IN THE NFL: Kirk Merritt records first reception

MIAMI (KAIT) - A former Red Wolf recorded his first NFL reception in Week 9.

Kirk Merritt was targeted 3 times in the Dolphins win over the Texans. He had 1 catch for 13 yards in the 4th quarter. The Arkansas State alum was promoted from the practice squad to the Miami active roster.

Kirk Merritt's first career reception goes for a first down. pic.twitter.com/ygokpiSq97 — FinCuts (@FinCuts) November 7, 2021

Merritt fared well in the 2021 NFL preseason. In 3 games, he had 6 catches for 106 yards and 2 TD.

He could be activated again before Thursday Night Football. The Dolphins face the Ravens Thursday at 7:20pm on FOX.

