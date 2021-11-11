Energy Alert
A-STATE IN THE NFL: Kirk Merritt records first reception

Arkansas State alum Kirk Merritt recorded his first NFL regular season reception in Week 9.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MIAMI (KAIT) - A former Red Wolf recorded his first NFL reception in Week 9.

Kirk Merritt was targeted 3 times in the Dolphins win over the Texans. He had 1 catch for 13 yards in the 4th quarter. The Arkansas State alum was promoted from the practice squad to the Miami active roster.

Merritt fared well in the 2021 NFL preseason. In 3 games, he had 6 catches for 106 yards and 2 TD.

He could be activated again before Thursday Night Football. The Dolphins face the Ravens Thursday at 7:20pm on FOX.

