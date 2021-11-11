Energy Alert
Alabama, Tracy Lawrence concert set for February

The Grammy Award-winning group Alabama is coming to Arkansas.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Grammy Award-winning group Alabama is coming to Arkansas.

The band will perform Friday, Feb. 11, at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

The band, famous for such hits as “Love in the First Degree” and “Mountain Music,” will be joined by special guest Tracy Lawrence, who topped the charts with “Sticks and Stones” and “Time Marches On.”

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. Prices range from $35 to $129.50 with applicable service charges. There is an 8-ticket limit per household.

Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or the Simmons Bank Arena box office.

