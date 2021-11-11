Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Veterans gather for coffee, conversation

Veteran's Day celebrated in Paragould
Veteran's Day celebrated in Paragould(KAIT)
By Adam Jones
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Paragould, Ark. (KAIT) - It was an early morning for those celebrating Veteran’s Day.

Main Street Paragould invited all veterans and their families to gather for coffee and conversation.

Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, several people congregated at The Crossing, 101 S. Purett St., to talk with other war veterans from different generations.

Veteran Kenny Wright looks forward to events like this every year.

“If they want to give an ear for someone to talk to, we want to do that,” he said. “We pride ourselves on that to help another veteran.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the stabbing of a girl in downtown Jonesboro.
Girl stabbed, police investigating
Emergency crews responded Wednesday evening to a multi-vehicle crash at Culberhouse and Johnson...
Jonesboro police officer injured in crash
Poinsett County sheriff’s deputies hurt serving search warrant, suspects arrested
(Source: WALB)
Suspects sought in Dollar General armed robbery
Blytheville Police Department
One injured in Blytheville shooting, police search for suspect

Latest News

We thought it would be fitting to honor our Region 8 veterans by allowing them to tell their...
KAIT honors veterans in ‘Salute to Service’, airing tonight at 6:30 on ABC & NBC
Jamisha Thomas accused of especially aggravated kidnapping
Non-custodial mother of 4 Memphis children at center of Amber Alert in custody
Buddy the dog up for adoption
Dog badly burned in Mississippi officially up for adoption
Veteran's Day Deals
Restaurants, retailers offering Veterans Day discounts