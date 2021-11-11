Veterans gather for coffee, conversation

Paragould, Ark. (KAIT) - It was an early morning for those celebrating Veteran’s Day.

Main Street Paragould invited all veterans and their families to gather for coffee and conversation.

Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, several people congregated at The Crossing, 101 S. Purett St., to talk with other war veterans from different generations.

Veteran Kenny Wright looks forward to events like this every year.

“If they want to give an ear for someone to talk to, we want to do that,” he said. “We pride ourselves on that to help another veteran.”

