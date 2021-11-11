Showers Before Turning Colder

Make it a rain jacket today as you leave the house, we’ve got another round of showers today on top of chilly temperatures. The best chances come from 9 am until 2 pm. It won’t be heavy like Thursday morning’s rain. The rain helps keep temperatures cool today before even colder air arrives overnight. Rainfall amounts may be just a few hundredths of an inch for most, but some could see up to .1-.2″ of rain. Rain leaves for the bus drive and car ride home. Any playoff high school games will be dry, just a little cold. We’ll wake up near or below freezing Saturday morning, and highs struggle to get out of the 40s. Next chance of rain isn’t until the middle of next week with temperatures getting back to the 60s and 70s before the rain arrives.

