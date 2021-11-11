Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Showers Before Turning Colder

November 12th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Make it a rain jacket today as you leave the house, we’ve got another round of showers today on top of chilly temperatures. The best chances come from 9 am until 2 pm. It won’t be heavy like Thursday morning’s rain. The rain helps keep temperatures cool today before even colder air arrives overnight. Rainfall amounts may be just a few hundredths of an inch for most, but some could see up to .1-.2″ of rain. Rain leaves for the bus drive and car ride home. Any playoff high school games will be dry, just a little cold. We’ll wake up near or below freezing Saturday morning, and highs struggle to get out of the 40s. Next chance of rain isn’t until the middle of next week with temperatures getting back to the 60s and 70s before the rain arrives.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews have responded to a crash on Highway 63 and Highway 91 in Lawrence County, according to I...
Several injured in crash on Highway 63 and Highway 91, authorities say
Emergency crews responded Wednesday evening to a multi-vehicle crash at Culberhouse and Johnson...
Jonesboro police officer recovering after being injured in crash
A man was airlifted to a Memphis hospital Thursday after an assault in the Cedar Heights area...
Man assaulted in Cedar Heights, police say
David Eckert resigned Thursday as the director of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library...
Library Director David Eckert resigns
Police are investigating the stabbing of a girl in downtown Jonesboro.
Girl stabbed, police investigating

Latest News

Zach's Friday morning forecast
Zach's Friday morning forecast
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (11/11)
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (11/11)
Aaron's Thursday Evening Forecast (11/11/21)
Aaron's Thursday Evening Forecast (11/11/21)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (11/10)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (11/10)