Three taken to hospital in Culberhouse and Johnson crash involving JPD vehicle

Emergency crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at Culberhouse and Johnson, according...
Emergency crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at Culberhouse and Johnson, according to Jonesboro police.((Source: Jonesboro Police Department via Facebook))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at Culberhouse and Johnson involving a Jonesboro police vehicle, according to Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith.

Smith said an officer was transporting a prisoner to the Craighead County jail when the crash happened.

The officer was proceeding through the intersection at Culberhouse and Johnson when a vehicle failed to yield and the crash happened, Smith said.

The conditions of the people involved in the crash were not known and the crash is still under investigation.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more details as they become available.

