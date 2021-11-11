Crews respond to crash on Highway 63 and Highway 91
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash on Highway 63 in Lawrence County, according to I Drive Arkansas.
The crash happened on Highway 63, nearly two miles southeast of Highway 91 near County Road 703.
According to Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Yates, all lanes are shut down and injuries are reported.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
