Crews respond to crash on Highway 63 and Highway 91

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash on Highway 63 in Lawrence County, according to I Drive Arkansas.

Lawrence Co: Accident reported on U.S. Highway 63 approximately 1.7 miles southeast of State Highway 91. Lanes blocked at this time: all. Reported by: @ARStatePolice / Troop B. Monitor https://t.co/cV0NdpWl5Z for the latest information. #ARtraffic #NEAtraffic — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) November 11, 2021

The crash happened on Highway 63, nearly two miles southeast of Highway 91 near County Road 703.

According to Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Yates, all lanes are shut down and injuries are reported.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

