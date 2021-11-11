Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Elauna Eaton has 11 pts, Arkansas women’s basketball wins season opener

Nettleton alum Elauna Eaton shined in her Arkansas regular season debut. She had 11 pts...
Nettleton alum Elauna Eaton shined in her Arkansas regular season debut. She had 11 pts Wednesday in a victory over Tarleton State,(Source: Arkansas Razorbacks)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arkansas Women’s Basketball won its season opener on Wednesday night inside Bud Walton Arena, as the Hogs dominated Tarleton State, 85-33. Arkansas’ defense was smothering in the first game of the 2021-22 campaign – the Razorbacks held the Texans to just 22 percent from the field, and dominated them on the glass, 47-31.

Makayla Daniels led the charge, going for 15 points to lead all scorers. Daniels also got it done the boards, pulling down six rebounds, which was tied for the team lead. Erynn Barnum and Samara Spencer had 12 points each, while Elauna Eaton and Jersey Wolfenbarger also got into double figures, going for 11 and 10 points, respectfully.

TURNING POINT

Arkansas got out of the gate fast in this one, going on a quick 14-0 run in the first quarter to blow it open early. Daniels had four points during the run, and fellow junior Marquesha Davis came in and provided a quick spark with four points of her own.

The Hogs ended the quarter up 20-8, and didn’t look back from there. Arkansas’ lead would balloon to as many 53.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

  • Barnum and Daniels each pulled down six rebounds, tying for the team lead.
  • Barnum also nabbed three steals.
  • Eaton shined in her collegiate debut, going for 11 points in just 15 minutes off the bench.
  • Spencer was also a sparkplug, hitting five of her six shots en route to a double-digit scoring outing in her collegiate debut.
  • Freshman Emrie Ellis showed well in her debut, as well, going for a team-high two blocks to go along with four points.

NEXT TIME OUT

The Hogs are headed for a quick turnaround, as Arkansas-Pine Bluff comes to Bud Walton Arena on Friday morning. That game is set to tip off at noon, and can be streamed on SEC Network+.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poinsett County sheriff’s deputies hurt serving search warrant, suspects arrested
(Source: WALB)
Suspects sought in Dollar General armed robbery
Leslie Rutledge (Source: Facebook)
Rutledge drops out of Arkansas governor’s race
Police are investigating the stabbing of a girl in downtown Jonesboro.
Girl stabbed, police investigating
A Newport man pled guilty on more than 4 dozen child pornography charges.
Child pornographer sentenced to 175 years in prison

Latest News

Red Wolves added NEA and SEMO standouts to their recruiting class
NEA and SEMO standouts signed with Arkansas State baseball on Wednesday
Valley View pitcher signed with Arkansas State
Red Wolves Raw: Grayson Becker, Chase Armstrong, & Tanner Duncan on signing with A-State baseball
Diamond Hogs added NEA and SEMO standouts to their recruiting class
NEA and SEMO standouts signed with Razorback baseball on Wednesday
Jonesboro P/IF signed with Arkansas baseball
Region 8 Sports Extra: Josh Hyneman, Gage Wood, & Reese Robinett on signing with Diamond Hogs