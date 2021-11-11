Family provides helping hand in the foster community

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A feeling to give back has always been in the hearts of Natalie and Brad Marotti.

They are local parents from Paragould, who have two of their own kids.

Now, their family is growing as they are approved to begin fostering.

There are more than 400,000 foster children in the United States, including 95 just in Craighead County. Together We Foster is just one of the many organizations that helps place children.

Together We Foster is a nonprofit serving the foster care community of Northeast Arkansas through its clothing closets and visit centers.

Lindsay Roberts is the Executive Director of Together We Foster, and she says being a foster parent is not for everyone.

“You just really have to be willing to make a sacrifice, sacrifices for the children that are in your home,” said Roberts. “You have just to give your heart and love to a kid that needs a family or someone to stand in the gap for their family.”

Roberts says the holidays are toughest on children because it takes them out of family traditions. The Marotti’s are excited to share those traditions, not just with their own kids but their foster ones too.

Natalie Marotti said she does not know why but she knows that being a foster parent is her calling.

“It was about January, February I really started to feel the Lord is calling us to this so I just couldn’t shake it, this is something that our family has to do” Natalie said.

The Marotti’s have already been approved and are just waiting in what Natalie says is the most nerve-racking part.

“We are just waiting on a call we are ready we have the rooms ready and our hearts are ready,” Natalie said.

If you are interested in fostering a child, you can visit here.

