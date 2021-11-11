Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Family provides helping hand in the foster community

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A feeling to give back has always been in the hearts of Natalie and Brad Marotti.

They are local parents from Paragould, who have two of their own kids.

The Marotti family of Paragould local parents from Paragould who have two of their own kids....
The Marotti family of Paragould local parents from Paragould who have two of their own kids. Now their family is growing as they are approved to begin fostering.(Source: KAIT-TV)

Now, their family is growing as they are approved to begin fostering.

There are more than 400,000 foster children in the United States, including 95 just in Craighead County. Together We Foster is just one of the many organizations that helps place children.

Together We Foster is a nonprofit serving the foster care community of Northeast Arkansas through its clothing closets and visit centers.

Lindsay Roberts is the Executive Director of Together We Foster, and she says being a foster parent is not for everyone.

“You just really have to be willing to make a sacrifice, sacrifices for the children that are in your home,” said Roberts. “You have just to give your heart and love to a kid that needs a family or someone to stand in the gap for their family.”

Roberts says the holidays are toughest on children because it takes them out of family traditions. The Marotti’s are excited to share those traditions, not just with their own kids but their foster ones too.

Natalie Marotti said she does not know why but she knows that being a foster parent is her calling.

“It was about January, February I really started to feel the Lord is calling us to this so I just couldn’t shake it, this is something that our family has to do” Natalie said.

The Marotti’s have already been approved and are just waiting in what Natalie says is the most nerve-racking part.

“We are just waiting on a call we are ready we have the rooms ready and our hearts are ready,” Natalie said.

If you are interested in fostering a child, you can visit here.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poinsett County sheriff’s deputies hurt serving search warrant, suspects arrested
(Source: WALB)
Suspects sought in Dollar General armed robbery
Leslie Rutledge (Source: Facebook)
Rutledge drops out of Arkansas governor’s race
Police are investigating the stabbing of a girl in downtown Jonesboro.
Girl stabbed, police investigating
A Newport man pled guilty on more than 4 dozen child pornography charges.
Child pornographer sentenced to 175 years in prison

Latest News

Highland School District is reverting to masking again.
School district reimplements mask policy
On her 61st birthday Kathy Noret of Ozark was surprised by her brother from Florida who she had...
Ozark woman surprised on 61st birthday by long-lost brother she’d been separated from for almost six decades
A doctor draws a syringe with the flu vaccine. Retirement communities like Martha Jefferson...
ADH: Flu remains “minimal” in the state; no deaths reported
After 58 years, siblings reunite at Ozark, Mo. restaurant