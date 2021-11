KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A fire damaged a Kennett Housing Authority building on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a post on the Kennett Fire Department on Facebook, the flames were seen through the roof of the building on Russell Street. No injures were reported.

Dispatched to a Structure Fire on Russell Street this afternoon. Upon arrival, flames were seen through the roof. Fire was contained to the property and no injuries occurred. Posted by Kennett Fire Department on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

