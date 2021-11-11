Football Friday Night (11/12/21)

The playoffs kick off in the Natural State while district championships are on the line in Missouri.

FFN SCOREBOARD (11/12/21)

Football Friday Night - November 12th, 2021

Hot Springs at Nettleton (5A 1st Round)

Valley View at Magnolia (5A 1st Round)

Greene County Tech at Camden Fairview (5A 1st Round)

Lakeside at Wynne (5A 1st Round)

Westside at Prairie Grove (4A 1st Round)

Mena at Trumann (4A 1st Round)

Fountain Lake at Pocahontas (4A 1st Round)

Star City at Southside (4A 1st Round)

Danville at Manila (3A 1st Round)

Centerpoint at Osceola (3A 1st Round)

Lincoln at Newport (3A 1st Round)

Salem at Booneville (3A 1st Round)

Mountainburg at East Poinsett County (2A 1st Round)

Marvell at Rector (8-Man Quarterfinals)

Searcy at Parkview (6A 1st Round)

FFN Overtime: Mountain Home at Sylvan Hills (6A 1st Round)

FFN Overtime: Perryville at Melbourne (3A 1st Round)

