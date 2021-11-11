Energy Alert
Football Friday Night (11/12/21)

Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
The playoffs kick off in the Natural State while district championships are on the line in Missouri.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

FFN SCOREBOARD (11/12/21)

2021 STATE PLAYOFF BRACKETS: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 8-Man | MO Class 4 | MO Class 3 | MO Class 2 | MO Class 1

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris Hudgison or Logan Whaley on twitter. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Friday Night - November 12th, 2021

Hot Springs at Nettleton (5A 1st Round)

Valley View at Magnolia (5A 1st Round)

Greene County Tech at Camden Fairview (5A 1st Round)

Lakeside at Wynne (5A 1st Round)

Westside at Prairie Grove (4A 1st Round)

Mena at Trumann (4A 1st Round)

Fountain Lake at Pocahontas (4A 1st Round)

Star City at Southside (4A 1st Round)

Danville at Manila (3A 1st Round)

Centerpoint at Osceola (3A 1st Round)

Lincoln at Newport (3A 1st Round)

Salem at Booneville (3A 1st Round)

Mountainburg at East Poinsett County (2A 1st Round)

Marvell at Rector (8-Man Quarterfinals)

Searcy at Parkview (6A 1st Round)

FFN Overtime: Mountain Home at Sylvan Hills (6A 1st Round)

FFN Overtime: Perryville at Melbourne (3A 1st Round)

