Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Four missing Memphis children found safe after Amber Alert

Four missing children found safe after Amber Alert
Four missing children found safe after Amber Alert(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four children have been found on Nathan Avenue after being missing for a month, according to officers on the scene.

A City Watch was issued for the children Tuesday evening and an Amber Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon.

The children have been found safe and are being checked out by paramedics on the scene.

Police are still searching for the children’s mother, Jamisha Thomas.

Action News 5 will continue to provide updates as we receive more information.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Poinsett County sheriff’s deputies hurt serving search warrant, suspects arrested
(Source: WALB)
Suspects sought in Dollar General armed robbery
Leslie Rutledge (Source: Facebook)
Rutledge drops out of Arkansas governor’s race
Police are investigating the stabbing of a girl in downtown Jonesboro.
Girl stabbed, police investigating
A Newport man pled guilty on more than 4 dozen child pornography charges.
Child pornographer sentenced to 175 years in prison

Latest News

Diamond Hogs added NEA and SEMO standouts to their recruiting class
Josh Hyneman, Gage Wood, & Reese Robinett sign with Razorback baseball
Red Wolves added NEA and SEMO standouts to their recruiting class
Grayson Becker, Chase Armstrong, & Tanner Duncan sign with Arkansas State baseball
Several Hurricanes put pen to paper Wednesday
Jonesboro Golden Hurricane going next level in baseball, women's basketball, & women's tennis
A feeling to give back has always been on the hearts of Natalie and Brad Marotti. They are...
Family provides helping hand in the foster community