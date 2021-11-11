Group gives donations to area non-profits

Energy Alert
The Craighead County Community Foundation has donated money to nearly a dozen area non-profits.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Community Foundation has awarded thousands of dollars in grants to 14 area non-profits.

With all the struggles some of these groups have seen this funding will help them continue to serve the Jonesboro area.

“We can support the families who live here and our neighbors, help raise them out of poverty and provide food shelter, and services that they need,” Executive Director Melissa Ayers said.

Not every organization received the same amount of money, it was all dependent on the organization’s needs.

Since 1976, the Community Foundation has provided more than $250 million in grants and partnered with thousands of Arkansans to help them improve neighborhoods all over the state.

To see some of the recent donations from the foundation, you can visit here.

