Investigation underway into substitute teacher, officials say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An investigation is ongoing by an area school district into a substitute teacher, school officials said Wednesday.

Westside school officials said the substitute, whose name was not released, is under investigation.

While not releasing specifics on the investigation, school officials said the substitute teacher is not a Westside employee but is employed by Sub Teach ESS.

Officials also said the substitute is no longer being used by the district.

Region 8 News has reached out to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office and Sub Teach for further comment on the situation and will have more details as they become available.

