Jonesboro arena director shares security process, in light of Astroworld tragedy

By Imani Williams
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Planning is what a lot of sources are attributing to the large crowd surge at Astroworld.

That is also what Jim Brown, the director at the First National Bank Arena, said helps keep their patrons safe.

Astroworld, a music festival with thousands of people, turned into what some call a disaster minutes before the headliner, Travis Scott, entered the stage.

“Everyone should be cognizant that it could happen here at any time,” said Brown.

He explained that they pre-plan for any event at the arena to keep a scene like this from happening here.

Sometimes, they go as far as watching previous shows by the artist or promoter.

“And see if there is anything that we can go over to see if we can eliminate any potential risk factors that might be associated with that event,” said Brown.

He said they occasionally look back at their security process, but after seeing what happened in Houston, his team will take another look.

“Go back and reassess everything. We look at all the information leading up to the show and we inspect our equipment,” he said. “We look at all protocols that we have in place for emergency management as well as crisis management.”

Steps are being taken now to prevent this Texas tragedy from happening here.

Brown said everyone involved in large events like concerts and music festivals just wants people to have fun, but he said safety should be the first concern.

