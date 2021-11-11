Energy Alert
KAIT honors veterans in ‘Salute to Service’, airing tonight at 6:30 on ABC & NBC

We thought it would be fitting to honor our Region 8 veterans by allowing them to tell their stories. Their lives are our history, and we want to preserve it.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We gather this time of year to honor and remember our military veterans.

Here at KAIT, we thought it would be fitting to honor our Region 8 veterans by allowing them to tell their stories.

Their lives are our history, and we want to preserve it.

A Salute to Service airs tonight, on Veterans Day, at 6:30 p.m. on KAIT-ABC and KAIT-NBC.

Hear from local veterans as they share their experiences while serving their country.

If you are a veteran, we’d like to say thank you for your service and dedication to our great nation.

Please consider sitting down with your family and sharing your experiences. It would mean a great deal to them and the generations that follow.

Plus, consider recording these conversations so no memory is forgotten.

Again, thank you veterans, and all those who served these United States.

We would like to thank the sponsors who helped make this program possible: EC Barton, Integrity Advisory Group, Mid-South Health Systems, and Central Dealerships.

