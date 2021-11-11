NEA Baptist receives “A” in safety report

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A local hospital has received good marks in a national testing program that looks at different issues including injuries, errors and infections among patients, hospital officials said.

According to a media release, NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital was the recipient of an “A” grade in the Leapfront Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021.

Officials said the score was a result of hospital staff.

“We are so proud of our ‘A’ score and of our hard-working team members who earned it,” Sam Lynd, CEO and administrator of NEA Baptist, said in the release. “We are happy to be able to show the community that we provide our patients with such a high-level of quality care at our hospital.”

The program grades hospitals in an A through F system during the fall and spring of each year.

