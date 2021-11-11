Energy Alert
NEA and SEMO standouts signed with Razorback baseball on Wednesday

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas baseball recruiting class is ranked top 5 nationally by Perfect Game. A trio of Region 8 standouts signed with the Diamond Hogs Wednesday afternoon.

Josh Hyneman is a power arm and power bat in the Jonesboro lineup. Gage Wood tossed a no-hitter for Batesville in the state tournament. Reese Robinett hit a 3-run inside the park home run as Kennett won the state title.

