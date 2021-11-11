Energy Alert
Nov. 11: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:31 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A few showers linger for the drive to work, but the morning is trending drier. Most, if not all of the rain should be out by mid-morning and we are clearing out for the afternoon.

Cooler air comes rushing in behind the front. Windy conditions will start to knock down leaves from the trees.

A few more showers on Friday are possible but won’t amount to much.

Saturday looks cold with temperatures near freezing in the morning and highs barely out of the 40s. Just in time for deer season!

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Today is Veteran’s Day, and there are some events going on around Arkansas to honor our troops.

A mother wants answers after her 14-year-old daughter dies at a mental health facility in Conway.

There’s a spike of Hepatitis-C cases across Arkansas, and it’s being blamed on increased drug use.

November is American Diabetes Month, and we’ll have some tips on how you can stay healthy.

With talks about cracking down on the oil and gas industry, one source of gas may surprise you: Your garbage.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

