Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Nurse wins $200K just hours into retirement after working on front lines of pandemic

By WKYT News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A woman who had worked as a front-line nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic won big in the Kentucky Lottery on the first day of her retirement.

According to Kentucky Lottery officials, the nurse recently decided to retire after 36 years on the job.

Just hours into her first day of retirement, she won $200,000 on a scratch-off ticket, WKYT reported.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought a $10 Tree-Mendous Winnings Scratch-off ticket at a Double Kwik convenience store in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.

The woman scratched off the ticket at the store and discovered she’d matched the number 20 on the last row. She then scratched off the prize amount below the number, revealing the game’s $200,000 top prize.

“It was unbelievable,” she said. “I had just retired that day. I saw this as a sign it was meant to be for me to quit working.”

The nurse decided to take a lump sum of $142,000 after taxes.

Copyright 2021 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the stabbing of a girl in downtown Jonesboro.
Girl stabbed, police investigating
Emergency crews responded Wednesday evening to a multi-vehicle crash at Culberhouse and Johnson...
Jonesboro police officer injured in crash
Poinsett County sheriff’s deputies hurt serving search warrant, suspects arrested
(Source: WALB)
Suspects sought in Dollar General armed robbery
Blytheville Police Department
One injured in Blytheville shooting, police search for suspect

Latest News

Veteran's Day Deals
Restaurants, retailers offering Veterans Day discounts
FILE - President Joe Biden discussed infrastructure and his agenda in a stop in Baltimore on...
Biden salutes troops as ‘spine of America’ on Veterans Day
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
GRAPHIC: Expert at Rittenhouse trial zeroes in on just a few minutes
Police are investigating the stabbing of a girl in downtown Jonesboro.
Girl stabbed, police investigating
Four missing Memphis children found safe after Amber Alert; warrants issued for non-custodial...
Non-custodial mother of 4 Memphis children at center of Amber Alert in custody