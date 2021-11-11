Restaurants, retailers offering Veterans Day discounts

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - To honor those who served our country, several businesses across the country are serving up deals to America’s veterans.

In honor of Veterans Day, the Veterans Administration said Thursday the following restaurants and retailers located in Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri are offering discounts:

Discounts and meals at restaurants

IHOP – Nov. 11 Veterans and active-duty military are being offered FREE red, white and blue pancakes on November 11.

Chili’s – Nov. 11 Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Available for in-restaurant only.

Denny’s – Nov. 11 Veterans and active military personnel get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on November 11, from 5 am to noon. Dine-in only.

Golden Corral – Nov. 11 Golden Corral is hosting their Military Appreciation Night on November 11 from 5 pm to close. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in.

Texas Roadhouse – Nov. 11 Texas Roadhouse will hand out dinner vouchers at the stores’ parking lots on November 11, from 11 am to 2 pm. Veterans and active-duty military can redeem their dinner vouchers when the restaurant opens for dinner, through May 30, 2022.

Red Lobster – Nov. 11 Free Appetizer or Dessert for Veterans Day: In honor of Veterans Day, and to thank veterans, active duty military, and reservists for their service, Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert on Thursday, November 11.

Olive Garden – Nov. 11 Free entrée from a special menu for each Veteran and current member of the military. Simply show proof of military service. Dine-in only. All entrées include freshly baked garlic breadsticks, and your choice of homemade soup or famous house salad.

Buffalo Wild Wings – Nov. 11 Veterans and service members get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries. This offer is available for dine-in or takeout (online ordering excluded). Proof of service must be shown for redemption.

O’Charley’s – Nov. 11 Veterans and service members receive a free meal from a special menu with proof of service.

Skinny J’s – Nov. 11 Veterans receive 15% off their meal.

Southern Confections – Nov. 11 Veterans receive a free coffee and pastry.

Veterans Day discounts on haircuts

Great Clips – Nov. 11 Veterans and active-duty military can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon on November 11 to receive either a free haircut that day or a free haircut card to use at a later date. Visit the Great Clips website for details.

Sports Clips – Nov. 11 Some locations will be offering free haircuts to Veterans and active-duty service members on November 11. Visit the Sports Clips website for details and participating locations.

Veterans Day discounts in retail & services

Rack Room Shoes – Nov. 11 20% off all purchases for Veterans and military on Veterans Day, 10% off purchases year round. Visit the Rack Room Shoes website for details.

Target – Nov. 11 Target is offering all U.S. active-duty military personnel, Veterans and their families a 10% discount off the guest’s full basket. To receive the offer, guests must first demonstrate eligibility by registering at www.target.com/circle/military. After eligibility has been verified, an exclusive, one-time use 10% Target Circle offer will be available for the guest to use in-store or online.

Walgreens – Nov. 11-14 Military, Veterans, and their families receive 20% off eligible, regular-price purchases when using myWalgreens membership.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.