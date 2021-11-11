Sun Belt alters men’s basketball schedule for final weekend of conference play

A pair of Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball games will appear on ESPN2 during the 2021-22 regular season. The game selections will be determined at a later date with the broadcasts to occur at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on Thursday, Jan. 13, and 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 25. To accommodate these broadcasts, the final week of the conference season will move to a Wednesday and Friday format. All games previously scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 24, will shift to Wednesday, Feb. 23. All games previously scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26, will move to Friday, Feb. 25, and will be in consideration for the Sun Belt’s ESPN2 broadcast.

This move means the Red Wolves final home weekend will see A-State face Coastal Carolina on Wednesday, Feb. 23 and close out the regular season on Friday, Feb. 25 against Appalachian State. Game times for both games will be 7:00 p.m. on ESPN+, unless the game against the Mountaineers is chosen to be broadcast by ESPN2.

As part of the Sun Belt’s comprehensive media rights partnership with ESPN, which runs through the 2030-31 academic year, the worldwide leader in sports will also broadcast the championship games of the Sun Belt Men’s & Women’s Basketball Championships. The women’s basketball championship game will air on ESPNU at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT on Monday, March 7. The men’s basketball championship game will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT on Monday, March 7. Ticket packages for the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments are now on sale. In partnership with Pensacola Sports and Visit Pensacola, the tournaments will be contested from March 2-7, 2022 at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla.

