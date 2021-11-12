$200 million E-commerce park slated for Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A planned $200 million E-commerce park will provide storage and distribution space for area companies at a time when companies around the country are facing supply concerns.

Officials with Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development said Friday the park will be built on nearly 188 acres of land along Interstate 555, east of Shooting Complex Road.

The 3 million-square-foot park will be the first ultramodern logistic, warehousing, and digital fulfillment park in Northeast Arkansas, the news release said.

Josh Brown said the area needs the park due to the growth of E-commerce and the demand for E-commerce space.

Right now, there are companies in Jonesboro renting locations in Memphis, West Memphis, and Olive Branch, Mississippi.

The need for E-commerce real estate is increasing due to the demand, Brown said, noting demand is outpacing supply.

He said the park will help address important, critical needs for business.

“Because of our relationships across the state, we are constantly asked for a product in Jonesboro that just doesn’t exist,” Brown said. “We have identified 1 to 2 million square feet of immediate local demand for last-mile delivery space and we anticipate another 1 to 2 million square foot need that has not even been realized yet.”

Brown said while it is hard to gauge how many people will work there, he said 500 to 2,500 people could be employed at the park when it is fully developed.

Since the announcement, Brown said his company has received major interest in the project.

The company is also listing an adjacent 300 acres on Nestle Road as a possible Phase II of the project as well as developing a 40-acre plot of land as a green space.

Brown expects site work on the park to begin within 60 days, with actual construction work to begin by March 1.

