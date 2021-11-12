Energy Alert
8 big cats at St. Louis Zoo test positive for COVID

St. Louis Zoo (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Zoo (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two African lions and six other big cats at the St. Louis Zoo have tested positive for COVID-19. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that zoo officials said Thursday that the animals are expected to make a full recovery.

Besides the lions, two snow leopards two jaguars, an Amur tiger, and a puma have been infected. Zoo officials said most of the infected cats showed no signs of illness, but a few had a decreased appetite and were less active for short periods. Some also developed respiratory symptoms.

Officials suspect the animals became infected in the window after they had received their first dose of an animal-specific version of the COVID-19 vaccine but before they received their second dose.

