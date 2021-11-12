A-State sophomore Lexington Hilton qualifies for NCAA Cross Country Championships

WACO, Texas (11/12/21) – Lexington Hilton ran a program-best time in the men’s 10K on Friday at the NCAA South Central Regional Championships, helping the Arkansas State men’s cross country team to a historic third-place team finish.

That wasn’t the only history Hilton made, as the Green Forest, Ark., native placed eighth overall with a school-record 30:26.8 and was the second-best finisher not on the top two teams. That performance automatically qualifying him as an individual for the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Nov. 20 in Tallahassee, Fla.

He becomes the second straight A-State runner to qualify for the national meet after Bennett Pascoe did so by winning the Sun Belt Conference individual crown last season. He is the fourth qualifier for the NCAA Cross Country Championships in program history, men and women combined.

Hilton led A-State’s men to a program-best third-place team finish with 166 points behind Texas and Arkansas. Coleman Wilson placed 29th in a personal-best 31:55.1 while Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Dawson Mayberry finished 38th in 32:18.1. Nathan Herbst clocked a time of 32:21.1 to place 43rd, and Bennett Pascoe was the fifth A-State runner to cross, finishing 55th in 32:46.7. John Carder rounded out the field, placing 68th with a mark of 33:01.7.

In the women’s 6K, the Red Wolves finished seventh as a squad behind a 19th-place finish from Pauline Meyer, who crossed in 21:23.4. Sophie Leathers placed 30th in a personal-best 21:43.4 with Sarah Trammel close behind in 31st with a career-best time of 21:43.8. Elizabeth Martin finished 55th in a personal-best 22:17.6 while Ellie Albrecht was the fourth runner to cross, placing 83rd with a collegiate-best time of 22:52.4. Sophia Oury was A-State’s fifth scorer, clocking a time of 23:18.9 to place 104th. Kayla Wade finished 114th, crossing the finish in 23:32.3.

NEXT UP

Hilton will continue A-State’s cross country season, next toeing the line in the NCAA Cross Country Championships, held Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Fla.

WOMEN’S 6K RESULTS

Team Results

1. Arkansas – 27 points

2. Rice – 96

3. Texas – 101

4. LSU – 116

5. Abilene Christian – 135

6. Texas A&M – 182

7. Arkansas State – 202

8. SMU – 232

9. New Orleans – 244

10. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi – 298

---

11. Baylor – 300

15. UT Arlington – 412

17. Central Arkansas – 436

23. Texas State - 642

Individual Results

19. Pauline Meyer, 21:23.4 (18 points)

30. Sophie Leathers, 21:43.4* (28 points)

31. Sarah Trammel, 21:43.8* (29 points)

55. Elizabeth Martin, 22:17.6* (50 points)

83. Ellie Albrecht, 22:52.4* (77 points)

104. Sophia Oury, 23:18.9

114. Kayla Wade, 23:32.3

* - denotes personal best

MEN’S 10K RESULTS

Team Results

1. Texas – 35 points

2. Arkansas – 39

3. Arkansas State – 166

4. Lamar – 200

5. Rice – 201

6. Texas A&M – 237

7. McNeese State – 242

8. North Texas – 253

9. New Orleans – 293

10. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi – 309

---

11. Central Arkansas – 322

12. Texas State – 332

16. LSU – 374

17. Baylor – 391

20. UT Arlington – 412

Individual Results

8. Lexington Hilton, 30:26.8*% (8 points) - NCAA Championships Individual Qualifier

29. Coleman Wilson, 31:55.1* (28 points)

38. Dawson Mayberry, 32:18.1 (36 points)

43. Nathan Herbst, 32:21.1* (41 points)

55. Bennett Pascoe, 32:46.7 (53 points)

68. John Carder, 33:01.7

* - denotes personal best

% - denotes school record

