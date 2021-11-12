Energy Alert
Eaton, Higginbottom, & Salary all hoopin in the SEC

SEC logo
SEC logo(AP)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Three former Fast Break Friday Night stars are playing in SEC women’s basketball. Elauna Eaton, Izzy Higginbottom, & Destiny Salary debuted this week.

Eaton had 11 points in 15 minutes Wednesday as the Razorbacks beat Tarleton State 85 - 33. The Nettleton alum also chipped in 2 rebounds and 1 steal.

Higginbottom made her Mizzou debut Thursday night. The Batesville alum had 9 points, 1 assist, and 1 steal. Izzy hit a trio of treys in 20 minutes of game time. The Tigers beat Murray State 76 - 70.

Destiny Salary made her Ole Miss debut Thursday night. The JHS alum had 2 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist. But the Rebels fall to Belmont 62 - 50. Salary played her freshman season at Tennessee before transferring to the Rebels in the offseason.

