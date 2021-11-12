Energy Alert
Future Farmers Friday: Charleston student shares love for raising animals

By Brooke Buckner
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - FFA gives students a chance to dive deeper into their love for agriculture.

One Heartland student shares her story about her passion for taking care of animals.

Caring for animals is nothing new to Jazmyne Miller.

“I’ve grown up with chickens, rabbits, bees and fields all around my house,” Miller said.

Miller is an active FFA member at Charleston High School, where she gets to spend time with more animals.

She spends about 7 hours a week taking care of her own rabbits and chickens, which doubles as family bonding time.

“I use it a lot to talk with them about school, about my goals and everything. Quiet down time,” she said.

She hopes to make them proud through her involvement in FFA, where she serves as Historian.

“I’m also third generation with being in FFA, just continuing down the family line,” she said.

She said she loves everything about agriculture, but she feels called to go into healthcare. She wants to care for infants since her brother passed away at just two days old.

“He is one of my goals for what I want to do in the future,” she said.

“I want to be an RN that specializes in neonatology.”

She still plans on being involved in agriculture on the side.

“With animals, gardening and helping as much as I can with an FFA chapter,” she said.

She still has a couple years left in FFA, but already has college on her mind.

“Most likely either Murray State or Three Rivers,” she said.

For now, she’s focused on being as active as she can so she can earn a spot in her chapter’s end of the year trip. It’s a reward for the 10 students who are most involved.

She called FFA her second family.

“It’s just a wonderful experience overall, you learn so much,” she said.

Miller looks forward to the spring, when she will participate in competitions and make new friends.

