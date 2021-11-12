Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Holmes County Central (MS) OL Marlique Fleming commits to Arkansas State

Butch Jones is assembling the Red Wolves 2022 class.
Butch Jones is assembling the Red Wolves 2022 class.(Source: Arkansas State Football)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:06 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football added another lineman to their 2022 recruiting class.

Holmes County Central senior Marlique Fleming committed to the Red Wolves Thursday night. The 6-foot-6 275-pound offensive tackle is one of the best in the trenches in the Magnolia State. Fleming was selected to compete in the 35th Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game, he’ll represent The Sip on December 11th.

A-State offered Fleming last month.

Arkansas State is now up to 15 commits for the Class of 2022. 247 Sports ranks the Red Wolves #82 nationally, #4 in Sun Belt. A-State is ranked ahead of five Power 5 schools.

Arkansas State Football - 2022 Commits

OT Chase Jessup (Lake Hamilton)

QB Jaxon Dailey (Southeast Polk HS - Iowa)

OT Cameron Pascal (Union HS - Mississippi)

OT Marlique Fleming (Holmes County Central - Mississippi)

DT Ashtin Rustemeyer (Lutheran HS - Missouri)

WR Benson Prosper (Champagnat Catholic - Florida)

WR Daverrick Jenkins (Miami Northwestern - Florida)

DB Ahmad Robinson (East St. Louis - Illinois)

DB Michael Boone (Tampa Bay Tech - Florida)

DB James Reed III (Father Ryan - Tennessee)

RB Michael Sharpe Jr. (Pinson Valley - Alabama)

OT Trevion Florence (Campbell HS - Georgia)

WR/TE Miller McCrumby (Mount Pleasant - Texas)

OT Saidou Ba (P.U.R.E. Academy - Tennessee)

OT Aleric Watson (Middle Tennessee Christian School - Tennessee)

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the stabbing of a girl in downtown Jonesboro.
Girl stabbed, police investigating
Emergency crews responded Wednesday evening to a multi-vehicle crash at Culberhouse and Johnson...
Jonesboro police officer recovering after being injured in crash
Crews have responded to a crash on Highway 63 and Highway 91 in Lawrence County, according to I...
Several injured in crash on Highway 63 and Highway 91, authorities say
Poinsett County sheriff’s deputies hurt serving search warrant, suspects arrested
David Eckert resigned Thursday as the director of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library...
Library Director David Eckert resigns

Latest News

Arkansas State men’s & women’s basketball have Power 5 tests Friday
Men and women play road games Friday
Arkansas State men’s & women’s basketball have Power 5 tests Friday
Arkansas State alum Kirk Merritt recorded his first NFL regular season reception in Week 9.
A-STATE IN THE NFL: Kirk Merritt records first reception
The new Sun Belt Conference logo was revealed in May 2020.
Sun Belt alters men’s basketball schedule for final weekend of conference play