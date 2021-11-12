Holmes County Central (MS) OL Marlique Fleming commits to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football added another lineman to their 2022 recruiting class.

Holmes County Central senior Marlique Fleming committed to the Red Wolves Thursday night. The 6-foot-6 275-pound offensive tackle is one of the best in the trenches in the Magnolia State. Fleming was selected to compete in the 35th Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game, he’ll represent The Sip on December 11th.

A-State offered Fleming last month.

Arkansas State is now up to 15 commits for the Class of 2022. 247 Sports ranks the Red Wolves #82 nationally, #4 in Sun Belt. A-State is ranked ahead of five Power 5 schools.

Arkansas State Football - 2022 Commits

OT Chase Jessup (Lake Hamilton)

QB Jaxon Dailey (Southeast Polk HS - Iowa)

OT Cameron Pascal (Union HS - Mississippi)

OT Marlique Fleming (Holmes County Central - Mississippi)

DT Ashtin Rustemeyer (Lutheran HS - Missouri)

WR Benson Prosper (Champagnat Catholic - Florida)

WR Daverrick Jenkins (Miami Northwestern - Florida)

DB Ahmad Robinson (East St. Louis - Illinois)

DB Michael Boone (Tampa Bay Tech - Florida)

DB James Reed III (Father Ryan - Tennessee)

RB Michael Sharpe Jr. (Pinson Valley - Alabama)

OT Trevion Florence (Campbell HS - Georgia)

WR/TE Miller McCrumby (Mount Pleasant - Texas)

OT Saidou Ba (P.U.R.E. Academy - Tennessee)

OT Aleric Watson (Middle Tennessee Christian School - Tennessee)

