Hutchinson backs Sarah Sanders’ bid for Arkansas governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is backing former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders’ bid to succeed him as governor.

Hutchinson endorsed Sanders on Friday, days after Attorney General Leslie Rutledge dropped out of the governor’s race and cleared Sanders’ path to the Republican nomination.

Hutchinson is barred by term limits from seeking reelection next year.

Sanders has been lining up endorsements from the state’s top Republicans since Rutledge’s exit from the race.

Several Democrats are also running for governor.

