John Cena visits Fayetteville, honors veterans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT/KNWA) - An actor and former WWE superstar visited Northwest Arkansas Thursday to honor veterans on Veterans Day.

According to content partner KNWA, John Cena traveled to Fayetteville to participate in an event at the University of Health and Performance.

The university, which is affiliated with the University of Arkansas, has a program called FitOps, KNWA reported.

The program helps veterans and active-duty service members with health and wellness; and Cena said the program provides support for the military.

“I believe in the concept,” Cena told KNWA. “I believe in more than just the idea. I believe in the team that’s behind the idea and I believe in the individuals it helps. Here we are on Veterans Day and all of us are celebrating the service of people who’ve worn the uniform.”

In addition to Cena, Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.) and other officials also attended.

