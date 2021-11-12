Library Director David Eckert resigns
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The director of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library has resigned, officials said Thursday.
David Eckert submitted his resignation Thursday to take a position at another library, Library Public Relations Manager Brandi Hodges told Region 8 News.
The library has been involved in debate in recent months over discussions involving children’s books.
