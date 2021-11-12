Lyon men’s soccer wins American Midwest Conference title
Men’s soccer head coach David Groves was chosen as the All-AMC Coach of the Year after leading the Scots to winning the AMC Championship against Harris-Stowe State on Friday.
Since Groves’ hire in 2018, the Scots have played in the AMC Championship Tournament for three of the four years. After Friday’s win, his record as head coach became 47-22-4 making him the winningest coach in Lyon men’s soccer history.
Senior Paul-Florian Efang was named the Player of the Year leading the conference defensively allowing the least amount of goals, carrying the Scots to the NAIA tournament.
Along with Groves and Efang, juniors Bosco Perry, Mauro Garrentano, Leo Galdino and Marcos Fernandez, and senior Jonathan Carrere also received All-AMC honors.
Bosco Perry is ranked third in the AMC in saves with 44. In Friday’s game, he racked two more to make a total 46 saves for the season. Leo Galdino is ranked 10th in the conference in shots. His season average improved from last season since the junior only played two games in the 2020 season.
On Friday, the Scots took an early lead with Marcos Fernandez hitting the target at the five minute mark, with Punya Seleekul taking the assist. The Hornets tried for two shots on goal, but they were both blocked by Perry. Harris-Stowe trailed 1-0 going into the half.
After the half, both the Scots and the Hornets came back out with their offences elevated playing at a quicker pace. Harris-Stowe tied the game within the last five minutes of the second half with an on-goal penalty kick that slipped by Perry.
With three and a half minutes left in the half, a heated moment broke out on the field resulting in two red cards on either side. Riky Navia and Bosco Perry also received yellow cards following the incident.
In true comeback fashion, with an assist by Jorge Cayo, Carlos Carvalho got the ball past Harris-Stowe’s goalkeeper, Joshua Precious, to pull out in front 2-1 with less than two minutes left in the game, leading the regular-season champions to be crowned No. 1 in the conference.
“I can’t say that I have experienced a match like that in my life,” said head coach David Groves. “This game was full of emotions, and it was paramount that we regained our composure as emotions ran high throughout. There was a lot on the line for both programs, and this game felt on a knife’s edge the entire time. In the end, executing pivotal moments is usually going to be the difference in tight games; we did that today.”
Among leading the AMC, the Scots are ranked 22nd in the NAIA 2021 Coaches’ Poll announced on Wednesday. The Scots will go on to the opening round of the NAIA tournament. Dates, times and opponents will be announced at a later date.
AMC Player of the Year: Paul-Florian Efang - Lyon
AMC Coach of the Year: David Groves - Lyon
AMC Freshman of the Year: Ethan Blake - Columbia College
AMC Newcomer of the Year: Diego Navia - Columbia College
AMC Fair Play and Sportsmanship Award: University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy
2021-22 All-AMC Men’s Soccer First Team:
Bosco Perry - Lyon
Liam Gibbs - Columbia College
Callum Bisset - Central Baptist
Aaron Fernandez - Columbia College
Charles Norman - Columbia College
Jackson Schrum - Columbia College
Paul-Florian Efang - Lyon
Mauro Garretano - Lyon
Nyasha Dube - Central Baptist
Nick Brandt - Columbia College
Diego Navia - Columbia College
Ricardo Benini - Harris-Stowe State
Leo Galdino - Lyon
Lucas Camilo - Williams Baptist
Chris Orellana - Central Baptist
Benjamin Contreras - Hannibal-LaGrange
Marcos Fernandez - Lyon
Thayrone Cazeca - Williams Baptist
Jacobo Obradors - Williams Baptist
2021-22 All-AMC Men’s Soccer Honorable Mentions:
Carlos Beltran - Central Baptist
Andrea Migliozzi - Central Baptist
Dan Mondragon - Central Baptist
Jaume Garcia - Hannibal-LaGrange
Mason McQueen - Hannibal-LaGrange
Tjorven Bruns - Harris-Stowe State
Umberto Catale - Harris-Stowe State
Victor Diaz - Harris-Stowe State
Jonathan Carrere - Lyon
Wessel Berenschot - Missouri Baptist
Brandon Burton - Missouri Baptist
Reece Kral - Missouri Baptist
Louie Perez - Missouri Baptist
Richie Taylor - Missouri Baptist
Nicolo Tossici - Missouri Baptist
Alec Johnson - Health Sciences & Pharmacy
Grant Woodard - Health Sciences & Pharmacy
Jon Buerge - William Woods
Ben Faherty - William Woods
Alfonso Madrigal - Williams Baptist
2021-22 All-AMC Champions of Character Team:
Andrew Montoya - Central Baptist
Tony Sobolevsky - Columbia College
Gideon Ward - Hannibal-LaGrange
Hassan Hassan - Harris-Stowe State
Grant Woodward - Health Sciences & Pharmacy
Paul-Florian Efang - Lyon
Wessel Berenschot - Missouri Baptist
Vicente Poblete - William Woods
Ronald Hill - Williams Baptist
