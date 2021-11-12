Lyon men’s soccer wins American Midwest Conference title

Men’s soccer head coach David Groves was chosen as the All-AMC Coach of the Year after leading the Scots to winning the AMC Championship against Harris-Stowe State on Friday.

Since Groves’ hire in 2018, the Scots have played in the AMC Championship Tournament for three of the four years. After Friday’s win, his record as head coach became 47-22-4 making him the winningest coach in Lyon men’s soccer history.

Senior Paul-Florian Efang was named the Player of the Year leading the conference defensively allowing the least amount of goals, carrying the Scots to the NAIA tournament.

Along with Groves and Efang, juniors Bosco Perry, Mauro Garrentano, Leo Galdino and Marcos Fernandez, and senior Jonathan Carrere also received All-AMC honors.

Bosco Perry is ranked third in the AMC in saves with 44. In Friday’s game, he racked two more to make a total 46 saves for the season. Leo Galdino is ranked 10th in the conference in shots. His season average improved from last season since the junior only played two games in the 2020 season.

On Friday, the Scots took an early lead with Marcos Fernandez hitting the target at the five minute mark, with Punya Seleekul taking the assist. The Hornets tried for two shots on goal, but they were both blocked by Perry. Harris-Stowe trailed 1-0 going into the half.

After the half, both the Scots and the Hornets came back out with their offences elevated playing at a quicker pace. Harris-Stowe tied the game within the last five minutes of the second half with an on-goal penalty kick that slipped by Perry.

With three and a half minutes left in the half, a heated moment broke out on the field resulting in two red cards on either side. Riky Navia and Bosco Perry also received yellow cards following the incident.

In true comeback fashion, with an assist by Jorge Cayo, Carlos Carvalho got the ball past Harris-Stowe’s goalkeeper, Joshua Precious, to pull out in front 2-1 with less than two minutes left in the game, leading the regular-season champions to be crowned No. 1 in the conference.

“I can’t say that I have experienced a match like that in my life,” said head coach David Groves. “This game was full of emotions, and it was paramount that we regained our composure as emotions ran high throughout. There was a lot on the line for both programs, and this game felt on a knife’s edge the entire time. In the end, executing pivotal moments is usually going to be the difference in tight games; we did that today.”

Among leading the AMC, the Scots are ranked 22nd in the NAIA 2021 Coaches’ Poll announced on Wednesday. The Scots will go on to the opening round of the NAIA tournament. Dates, times and opponents will be announced at a later date.

AMC Player of the Year: Paul-Florian Efang - Lyon

AMC Coach of the Year: David Groves - Lyon

AMC Freshman of the Year: Ethan Blake - Columbia College

AMC Newcomer of the Year: Diego Navia - Columbia College

AMC Fair Play and Sportsmanship Award: University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy

2021-22 All-AMC Men’s Soccer First Team:

Bosco Perry - Lyon

Liam Gibbs - Columbia College

Callum Bisset - Central Baptist

Aaron Fernandez - Columbia College

Charles Norman - Columbia College

Jackson Schrum - Columbia College

Paul-Florian Efang - Lyon

Mauro Garretano - Lyon

Nyasha Dube - Central Baptist

Nick Brandt - Columbia College

Diego Navia - Columbia College

Ricardo Benini - Harris-Stowe State

Leo Galdino - Lyon

Lucas Camilo - Williams Baptist

Chris Orellana - Central Baptist

Benjamin Contreras - Hannibal-LaGrange

Marcos Fernandez - Lyon

Thayrone Cazeca - Williams Baptist

Jacobo Obradors - Williams Baptist

2021-22 All-AMC Men’s Soccer Honorable Mentions:

Carlos Beltran - Central Baptist

Andrea Migliozzi - Central Baptist

Dan Mondragon - Central Baptist

Jaume Garcia - Hannibal-LaGrange

Mason McQueen - Hannibal-LaGrange

Tjorven Bruns - Harris-Stowe State

Umberto Catale - Harris-Stowe State

Victor Diaz - Harris-Stowe State

Jonathan Carrere - Lyon

Wessel Berenschot - Missouri Baptist

Brandon Burton - Missouri Baptist

Reece Kral - Missouri Baptist

Louie Perez - Missouri Baptist

Richie Taylor - Missouri Baptist

Nicolo Tossici - Missouri Baptist

Alec Johnson - Health Sciences & Pharmacy

Grant Woodard - Health Sciences & Pharmacy

Jon Buerge - William Woods

Ben Faherty - William Woods

Alfonso Madrigal - Williams Baptist

2021-22 All-AMC Champions of Character Team:

Andrew Montoya - Central Baptist

Tony Sobolevsky - Columbia College

Gideon Ward - Hannibal-LaGrange

Hassan Hassan - Harris-Stowe State

Grant Woodward - Health Sciences & Pharmacy

Paul-Florian Efang - Lyon

Wessel Berenschot - Missouri Baptist

Vicente Poblete - William Woods

Ronald Hill - Williams Baptist

