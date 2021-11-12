Man assaulted in Cedar Heights, police say

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was being airlifted to a Memphis hospital Thursday evening after being assaulted in north Jonesboro, according to police.

Officers got a call about an assault in the 2100 block of Cedar Heights Drive.

Authorities said the assault was severe and that the man was being taken to Regional One in Memphis.

Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect in the assault and authorities said the victim could not communicate with police about what happened.

Anyone with information on the assault can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more details as they become available.

