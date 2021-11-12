Man assaulted in Cedar Heights, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was being airlifted to a Memphis hospital Thursday evening after being assaulted in north Jonesboro, according to police.

Officers got a call about an assault in the 2100 block of Cedar Heights Drive.

The helicopter is leaving now pic.twitter.com/AshQCcKwYD — Imani Williams (@ImaniWilliamstv) November 12, 2021

Authorities said the assault was severe and that the man was being taken to Regional One in Memphis.

Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect in the assault and authorities said the victim could not communicate with police about what happened.

Anyone with information on the assault can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more details as they become available.

