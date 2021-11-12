Man convicted of child pornography

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Trumann man will spend the next 20 years in prison for downloading child pornography.

Zebedee Daniel Martin, 62, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of distributing/possessing/viewing matter depicting sexual conduct involving a child.

Craighead County Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced Martin to 120 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections to run consecutively on each count for a total of 240 months.

The judge also ordered Martin to pay all court costs and fees and to register as a sexual offender.

Twenty-eight other child pornography charges against Martin were nolle prossed.

Jonesboro police arrested Martin in 2018 after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that he was downloading child pornography files at a Jonesboro business that offered free wi-fi.

According to the affidavit, Martin “repeatedly entered the property, connected to the internet via a Dell laptop, then began distributing child pornography” via a peer-to-peer file-sharing network.

During a Mirandized interview, Martin “admitted to using his Dell laptop to download files of child pornography.”

Officers searched his home and seized several laptop computers and external hard drives containing hundreds of files of child pornography.

