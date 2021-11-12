Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man convicted of child pornography

Zebedee Daniel Martin, 62, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of...
Zebedee Daniel Martin, 62, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of distributing/possessing/viewing matter depicting sexual conduct involving a child.(Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Trumann man will spend the next 20 years in prison for downloading child pornography.

Zebedee Daniel Martin, 62, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of distributing/possessing/viewing matter depicting sexual conduct involving a child.

Craighead County Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced Martin to 120 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections to run consecutively on each count for a total of 240 months.

The judge also ordered Martin to pay all court costs and fees and to register as a sexual offender.

Twenty-eight other child pornography charges against Martin were nolle prossed.

Jonesboro police arrested Martin in 2018 after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that he was downloading child pornography files at a Jonesboro business that offered free wi-fi.

According to the affidavit, Martin “repeatedly entered the property, connected to the internet via a Dell laptop, then began distributing child pornography” via a peer-to-peer file-sharing network.

During a Mirandized interview, Martin “admitted to using his Dell laptop to download files of child pornography.”

Officers searched his home and seized several laptop computers and external hard drives containing hundreds of files of child pornography.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews have responded to a crash on Highway 63 and Highway 91 in Lawrence County, according to I...
10-year-old girl killed in multi-vehicle pileup
Emergency crews responded Wednesday evening to a multi-vehicle crash at Culberhouse and Johnson...
Jonesboro police officer recovering after being injured in crash
A man was airlifted to a Memphis hospital Thursday after an assault in the Cedar Heights area...
Man flown to hospital following assault
David Eckert resigned Thursday as the director of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library...
Library Director David Eckert resigns
Police are investigating the stabbing of a girl in downtown Jonesboro.
Girl stabbed, police investigating

Latest News

A man was airlifted to a Memphis hospital Thursday after an assault in the Cedar Heights area...
Man flown to hospital following assault
Crews have responded to a crash on Highway 63 and Highway 91 in Lawrence County, according to I...
10-year-old girl killed in multi-vehicle pileup
Orphaned pumas rescued by Memphis Zoo
Orphaned puma kittens rescued by Memphis Zoo
Memphis Zoo kicks off holiday season with Zoo Lights
Memphis Zoo kicks off holiday season with Zoo Lights