Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Memphis Zoo kicks off holiday season with Zoo Lights

By Tucker Robbins
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is kicking off the most wonderful time of the year with the return of their annual Zoo Lights.

Zoo Lights will begin at 5:30 p.m. and run to 9:30 p.m. on select nights starting November 12 and running through Jan 1, 2022.

All tickets must be purchased online prior to the event and will cost $12 for members and $14 for non-members. There will be a limited number of tickets sold for each night and the tickets will be date specific.

Ice skating and the Ferris wheel are two attractions that will cost extra during Zoo Lights, both will be $6.

Alongside all of the light displays, the zoo will have plenty of free activities happening during the event:

  • Holiday light displays
  • Singing Christmas trees
  • Animals on exhibit in the Herpetarius, Animals of the Night, African Veldt and Zambezi
  • Singing “reindeer”
  • Arctic Outpost Adventure
  • Tram rides
  • Endangered species carousel
  • Critter Corner
  • Magic Mr. Nick illusion show
  • Visit with Santa

See a map of the Memphis Zoo and Zoo Lights activity locations here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Crews have responded to a crash on Highway 63 and Highway 91 in Lawrence County, according to I...
Several injured in crash on Highway 63 and Highway 91, authorities say
Emergency crews responded Wednesday evening to a multi-vehicle crash at Culberhouse and Johnson...
Jonesboro police officer recovering after being injured in crash
A man was airlifted to a Memphis hospital Thursday after an assault in the Cedar Heights area...
Man assaulted in Cedar Heights, police say
David Eckert resigned Thursday as the director of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library...
Library Director David Eckert resigns
Police are investigating the stabbing of a girl in downtown Jonesboro.
Girl stabbed, police investigating

Latest News

Fill the Food Bank happening today ! Details »
Is $60 enough for Thanksgiving dinner?
I-Team: Thanksgiving dinner under $60
Chris Kennedy of North Little Rock will serve as Santa Claus Nov. 20 at Argenta Plaza.
Report: Central Arkansas man to participate in Christmas celebration after racist letter
John Cena was in Northwest Arkansas Thursday to honor veterans on Veterans Day. (Credit: WWE.com)
John Cena visits Fayetteville, honors veterans
A man was airlifted to a Memphis hospital Thursday after an assault in the Cedar Heights area...
Man assaulted in Cedar Heights, police say