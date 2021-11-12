Energy Alert
Missouri works to recruit more teachers amid shortages

Missouri school officials are boosting teacher recruitment efforts as schools struggle to fill...
Missouri school officials are boosting teacher recruitment efforts as schools struggle to fill jobs.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri school officials are boosting teacher recruitment efforts as schools struggle to fill jobs.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that $700,000 will be spent on a new program, known as TeachMO.org, which will act as a centralized hub for prospective teachers to explore the profession, access free resources and receive support in applying to educator preparation programs.

Education officials also are planning to invest $50 million over the next three years on teacher recruitment and retention grants and other programs designed to get more teachers into the state’s public schools.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

