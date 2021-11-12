Missouri works to recruit more teachers amid shortages

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri school officials are boosting teacher recruitment efforts as schools struggle to fill jobs.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that $700,000 will be spent on a new program, known as TeachMO.org, which will act as a centralized hub for prospective teachers to explore the profession, access free resources and receive support in applying to educator preparation programs.

Education officials also are planning to invest $50 million over the next three years on teacher recruitment and retention grants and other programs designed to get more teachers into the state’s public schools.

