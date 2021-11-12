Energy Alert
Mobile food program at VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff helps improve veterans’ access to healthier foods

By Breanna Harris
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Food Bank set its sights on helping local veterans. The goal was to provide them with healthier options.

“We’re so excited to serve veterans in need.”

Ashley Aubuchon, with the VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, said many veterans aren’t getting nutritious foods.

That’s why they’ve teamed up with the Southeast Missouri Food Bank to help improve the health and wellness of local veterans.

“Sometimes the food that we are able to make available may not be the healthiest of choices, so we know if we can create access to healthy food we can provide better health outcomes to our veteran population,” said Aubuchon.

The SEMO Food Bank provide veterans with a box of fresh produce, protein and fruit.

Heather Collier said the SEMO Food Bank received a grant for the non-profit group Feeding America to help fund the program.

“Eighty-eight percent reported that they were eating healthier foods, eating fruits and vegetables more often and we all know what you put in your body affects your health, so the fact that they were getting healthier food and had access to that is going to have a positive impact on their health as well,” Collier said.

“If there’s anyone who deserves to have food and to not have to worry and stress that food insecurity brings it’s our veterans and so anything we can do to help that group we really want to be able to do,” said Collier.

The VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff distributes the food every fourth Wednesday of the month.

