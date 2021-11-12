Nov. 12: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Bundle up for a cool start to the morning. Temperatures start out in the lower 40s.

Clouds increase this morning with a few more showers possible through the day. Rain will be much lighter than what fell overnight.

Temperatures will only make it in to the 50s today.

It will be a cold start to modern gun season Saturday morning with temperatures in the lower 30s. We will struggle to make it out of the 40s on Saturday.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Today is the day you can help your neighbors in need. Adam Jones is live at Fill the Food Bank for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas. It’s happening at Kroger Marketplace on South Caraway Road in Jonesboro until 6:30 p.m.

You can text NEA FOOD to 44321 to donate. Text and data rates may apply.

There will also be seven other locations you can stop by and donate to.

Harps in Piggott

Walmart Supercenter in Paragould

Walmart Supercenter in Trumann

Edward’s Food Giant in Harrisburg

Walmart in Newport

Walmart in Walnut Ridge

Walmart Supercenter in Pocahontas

Help us help our neighbors this holiday season by filling the food bank.

Veterans Day for many is a day of remembrance for those people who have made the ultimate sacrifice in protecting our country. However, for some veterans the transition from life after their military service.

The director of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library has resigned.

From chronic pain to PTSD, veteran health has been a national topic of debate for generations.

A man was airlifted to a Memphis hospital Thursday evening after being assaulted in north Jonesboro.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

