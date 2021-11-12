Paragould planning for the future

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Paragould has released its 2022 budget, with city officials saying it will have street improvements, a new farmer market, and 37 new sky cop cameras.

Mayor Josh Agee said he was excited about all of the new items but nothing excited him more than the renovations to the parks in Paragould.

“Making sure people have better options to get outside, we are redoing all of our park pavilions, we are doing new soccer goals, the 8-mile trail behind us,” Agee said. “We are encouraging people to get outside, enjoy our parks, and do so in a safe manner.”

All the renovations to the parks are being overseen by the Director of Parks and Recreation James Kashak who said these updates were needed.

“There is a lot of maintenance to do at the parks, some of the parks in the past have been neglected,” Kashak said.

Mayor Agee said COVID gave him the opportunity to reach out to different departments and find out their needs. The new year will also bring renovations to the community center and other indoor athletic facilities.

Overall, Agee said all of these items are focused on making the lives of the citizens of Paragould better.

