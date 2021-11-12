Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Paragould planning for the future

The city of Paragould has released its 2022 budget with several improvements being planned for...
The city of Paragould has released its 2022 budget with several improvements being planned for the city.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Paragould has released its 2022 budget, with city officials saying it will have street improvements, a new farmer market, and 37 new sky cop cameras.

Mayor Josh Agee said he was excited about all of the new items but nothing excited him more than the renovations to the parks in Paragould.

“Making sure people have better options to get outside, we are redoing all of our park pavilions, we are doing new soccer goals, the 8-mile trail behind us,” Agee said. “We are encouraging people to get outside, enjoy our parks, and do so in a safe manner.”

All the renovations to the parks are being overseen by the Director of Parks and Recreation James Kashak who said these updates were needed.

“There is a lot of maintenance to do at the parks, some of the parks in the past have been neglected,” Kashak said.

Mayor Agee said COVID gave him the opportunity to reach out to different departments and find out their needs. The new year will also bring renovations to the community center and other indoor athletic facilities.

Overall, Agee said all of these items are focused on making the lives of the citizens of Paragould better.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the stabbing of a girl in downtown Jonesboro.
Girl stabbed, police investigating
Emergency crews responded Wednesday evening to a multi-vehicle crash at Culberhouse and Johnson...
Jonesboro police officer injured in crash
Poinsett County sheriff’s deputies hurt serving search warrant, suspects arrested
(Source: WALB)
Suspects sought in Dollar General armed robbery
Blytheville Police Department
One injured in Blytheville shooting, police search for suspect

Latest News

Crews have responded to a crash on Highway 63 and Highway 91 in Lawrence County, according to I...
Crews respond to crash on Highway 63 and Highway 91
The Craighead County Community Foundation has donated money to nearly a dozen area non-profits.
Group gives donations to area non-profits
No Arkansas public school districts have COVID-19 infection rates of 50 or more new known...
ACHI releases school district-level COVID-19 numbers
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19