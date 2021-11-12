Man airlifted as police investigate shooting in Walnut Ridge

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was airlifted to a hospital Friday afternoon after a shooting in Walnut Ridge as police there investigate the details as to what happened.

According to Walnut Ridge Police Chief Jordan Cooksey, officers went to the 800 block of SW 3rd Street around 3:40 p.m. Friday after getting a call about the shooting.

Authorities had no information on the condition of the victim.

However, Cooksey said police are questioning a suspect in connection with the shooting.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

