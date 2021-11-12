Energy Alert
Report: Central Arkansas man to participate in Christmas celebration after racist letter

Chris Kennedy of North Little Rock will serve as Santa Claus Nov. 20 at Argenta Plaza.
Chris Kennedy of North Little Rock will serve as Santa Claus Nov. 20 at Argenta Plaza.(Source: KARK-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - From his house in North Little Rock, Chris Kennedy said Thursday that he and his family are working to create more Christmas memories this year.

According to a report from content partner KARK, in 2020, Kennedy said he received a letter from a Grinch that asked him to remove his eight-foot-tall Black Santa and move out East with the rest of his kind.

Now, the certified Santa Claus said he will serve as the Jolly Elf for the city of North Little Rock and its Northern Lights Festival this year.

Kennedy told KARK that he has always loved Christmas and that the holiday has meant a lot to him.

Now, the holiday has given him an opportunity to give back and share the holiday with his daughter.

“The display is always about my daughter and what she wants,” Kennedy told KARK. “She wants to decorate right now and we haven’t done it yet just because of time, circumstances with work and honestly, a bit of the backlash from last year.”

Now, he is receiving support from friends and strangers alike and was invited to participate in the Santa Camp with the New England Santa Society this year.

The festival is Saturday, Nov. 20 from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Argenta Plaza in North Little Rock.

