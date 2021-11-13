Arkansas panel approves casino license for Cherokee Nation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas panel has voted to issue a casino license to the Cherokee Nation.

The Arkansas Racing Commission on Friday voted 3-2 to issue the license to Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation Businesses.

The license is for the last of four casinos voters authorized under a 2018 constitutional amendment. The move came after the state Supreme Court last month ruled that the endorsement required for a casino license must come from elected local officials in office at the time of the application.

The Cherokee Nation Business proposal had the backing of Pope County’s judge. The commission voided an earlier license that had been issued to a competing casino applicant, Mississippi-based Gulfside Casino Partnership.

