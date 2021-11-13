Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas panel approves casino license for Cherokee Nation

An Arkansas panel has voted to issue a casino license to the Cherokee Nation.
An Arkansas panel has voted to issue a casino license to the Cherokee Nation.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas panel has voted to issue a casino license to the Cherokee Nation.

The Arkansas Racing Commission on Friday voted 3-2 to issue the license to Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation Businesses.

The license is for the last of four casinos voters authorized under a 2018 constitutional amendment. The move came after the state Supreme Court last month ruled that the endorsement required for a casino license must come from elected local officials in office at the time of the application.

The Cherokee Nation Business proposal had the backing of Pope County’s judge. The commission voided an earlier license that had been issued to a competing casino applicant, Mississippi-based Gulfside Casino Partnership.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews have responded to a crash on Highway 63 and Highway 91 in Lawrence County, according to I...
10-year-old girl killed in multi-vehicle pileup
A man was airlifted to a Memphis hospital Thursday after an assault in the Cedar Heights area...
Man flown to hospital following assault
Emergency crews responded Wednesday evening to a multi-vehicle crash at Culberhouse and Johnson...
Jonesboro police officer recovering after being injured in crash
David Eckert resigned Thursday as the director of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library...
Jonesboro library director resigns
Police are investigating the stabbing of a girl in downtown Jonesboro.
Girl stabbed, police investigating

Latest News

Haag Brown Commercial announced plans to build a 188-acre E-commerce park along I-555 in...
$200 million E-commerce park slated for Jonesboro
People from all over Northeast Arkansas filled into the Kroger parking lot on South Caraway to...
Community collects over 350,000 meals to help food bank
A Cedar Ridge High School class is teaching about relationship dynamics using the “Love Notes”...
School teaches relationship dynamics with “Love Notes” program
A man was airlifted to a hospital Friday afternoon after a shooting in Walnut Ridge as police...
Man airlifted as police investigate shooting in Walnut Ridge