Caught on Camera: I LOVE TAXE$ break in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for a man that broke into the I LOVE TAXE$ on Millbranch Road Friday night.

The suspect broke the glass to the front door and proceeded to steal two 50 inch TV’s worth over $1,000 before fleeing the scene on foot.

The suspect was a black man wearing a white hoodie with black sleeves, a black skullcap and black pants.

Police encourage anyone with information on this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.

