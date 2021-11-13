Community rallying around good cause to help food bank

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People from all over Northeast Arkansas filled into the Kroger parking lot on South Caraway Road to try and help out people who might not know where their next meal is coming from.

The annual Fill The Food Bank donation event happened Friday and many people did their part by donating boxes full of nonperishable foods and cash.

Jonesboro native Cassandra Thornton says this event really makes you stop and think.

“I love seeing everybody coming together because you know our work is so fast past nowadays, you don’t even think about other people,” Thornton said.

The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas’ goal is to provide 350,000 meals to people who are considered food insecure in the dozen counties that it serves. Just in those counties, there are 67,000 people who are considered food insecure.

For every $1 donation, the food bank gets they can feed up to four people.

Freddie Green has been volunteering at the food bank for years and is so thankful that people care.

“You never know what the situation might be one day, and you would want someone to help you,” Green said.

The volunteers and everyone in attendance had a great time giving back to the people who need it most.

