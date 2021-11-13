Many gathered to honor veterans with weekend parade

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In Jonesboro, the Craighead County Veterans Monument Foundation sponsored the 2021 Veterans Parade.

The event brought out a large crowd that looked to honor our hometown heroes.

“Wonderful parade, plenty people but it’s cold, too,” 89-year-old Korean War and Vietnam War veteran G.W. Henson said.

The 40-degree temperature didn’t stop the community from lining the streets. Many families came out Saturday morning, including the three youngest of the Rickert family.

“My grandfather, his name is Kevin Humphrey and he served in the Vietnam War for four years,” Michael John Rickert said.

No matter how old or young you are, it’s not hard to understand the true sacrifice made by our veterans.

“They fought in the war and left their family for months, maybe even years,” Jackson Rickert said.

Time spent away from their families isn’t an easy thing to do and that’s why it isn’t hard for this community to show up when they can.

From telling their favorite stories, to placing new veteran bricks at the courthouse, the CCVMF, among many others, spent Saturday and many other days “Saluting our Craighead County Veterans.”

“It’s really important to honor and celebrate them because they deserve it since they spent all the time fighting for us,” Michael John said.

Several in the community said that showing no matter the day, it’s always a great day to say thanks to our veterans.

