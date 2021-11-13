Energy Alert
People enjoying holiday festivities with Lit’l Bita Christmas

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Red Wolves Foundation is hosting the 35th annual Lit’l Bita Christmas arts and crafts show at the First National Bank Arena.

There are over 200 booths where you can find anything from pork rinds all the way to Christmas ornaments. The event has grown in the 35 years from about 35 booths to the over 200 total they had Friday.

The proceeds from the event go to helping pay for scholarships for Arkansas State University student-athletes. The coordinator of the event, Gina Winchester, says the money is very important for the athletes.

“It helps fund the scholarships for the athletes here at Arkansas State University,” Winchester said. “We have over 350 student-athletes and it helps fund their expenses that are not funded by the ASU budget.”

The vendors come from all over to sell. This year, the event brought people from states such as California, Texas, and even Michigan.

The event continues this weekend on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

