Salvation Army rings in the holiday season

By Imani Williams
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For over 100 years around this time of the year, we start to see red kettles as we head into stores.

2020 was different, but this year, the Jonesboro Salvation Army is trying to continue that tradition.

The Salvation Army is ringing in the holiday season with their Red Kettle campaign and they said this year is more important than ever.

“When we are raising funds, it is for us to sustain for the whole year,” said Teri Smith, Salvation Army captain.

The Salvation Army continues the campaign this year as a way to help those in need throughout the year.

Last year, fundraising efforts were limited since many stores they usually set up at were closed.

This year, they have a goal of $80,000.

“We have our food pantry. As we have the assistance to be able to help those in our community that is in need of items such as rental assistance and utility assistance,” said Smith. “The funds that are raised through our red kettle campaign help us continue for the whole complete year.”

They begin this year’s campaign Saturday.

The captain said all the money stays local to help the local community.

“Everything that is raised with the salvation army is 100 percent local. It does not go anywhere else. It stays to help people who are in this community,” she said.

They are even adding a way for donations to be made through Apple Pay for a more secure process.

The captain said they just want to make sure all five counties are helped.

“We, here at Jonesboro office, we cover five different counties. So in those five different counties, in those five different zip codes, each one specifically comes to Jonesboro. So, that the money is spent here in Jonesboro,” she said.

It all kicks off on Saturday at JCPenney at 11 a.m.

