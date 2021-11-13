School teaches relationship dynamics with “Love Notes” program

NEWARK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Cedar Ridge High School class is teaching about relationship dynamics using the “Love Notes” program by Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

Karla Dement teaches Dynamics of Human Relationships, a class that’s under the Family and Consumer Sciences program.

Dement said she believes students learning said the “Love Notes” program teaches about building healthy relationships with friends, family, and love interests.

“I kind of describe as being a Good Person 101,” said Dement.

Ben Carter, one of Dement’s students, mentioned the class is teaching him skills that he could use in real life.

“You need to love yourself first, so you can love other people,” Carter said when asked about the most important lesson from the class.

During Friday’s lesson, Carter and his classmates learned about how baggage impacts relationships.

“I think having a good background with your family and having good morals and standards really impacts your friendships,” he said.

Carter added he wants to use the skills he develops in his class not just to help himself, but to help other people.

“I do want to focus more on helping people with mental illnesses and help them understand healthy relationships with themselves and with family and friends,” Carter said.

Dement said if she could impact at least one student in the class, she would feel fulfilled.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.