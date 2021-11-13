Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

School teaches relationship dynamics with “Love Notes” program

By Monae Stevens
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Cedar Ridge High School class is teaching about relationship dynamics using the “Love Notes” program by Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

Karla Dement teaches Dynamics of Human Relationships, a class that’s under the Family and Consumer Sciences program.

Dement said she believes students learning said the “Love Notes” program teaches about building healthy relationships with friends, family, and love interests.

“I kind of describe as being a Good Person 101,” said Dement.

Ben Carter, one of Dement’s students, mentioned the class is teaching him skills that he could use in real life.

“You need to love yourself first, so you can love other people,” Carter said when asked about the most important lesson from the class.

During Friday’s lesson, Carter and his classmates learned about how baggage impacts relationships.

“I think having a good background with your family and having good morals and standards really impacts your friendships,” he said.

Carter added he wants to use the skills he develops in his class not just to help himself, but to help other people.

“I do want to focus more on helping people with mental illnesses and help them understand healthy relationships with themselves and with family and friends,” Carter said.

Dement said if she could impact at least one student in the class, she would feel fulfilled.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews have responded to a crash on Highway 63 and Highway 91 in Lawrence County, according to I...
10-year-old girl killed in multi-vehicle pileup
A man was airlifted to a Memphis hospital Thursday after an assault in the Cedar Heights area...
Man flown to hospital following assault
Emergency crews responded Wednesday evening to a multi-vehicle crash at Culberhouse and Johnson...
Jonesboro police officer recovering after being injured in crash
David Eckert resigned Thursday as the director of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library...
Jonesboro library director resigns
Police are investigating the stabbing of a girl in downtown Jonesboro.
Girl stabbed, police investigating

Latest News

A man was airlifted to a hospital Friday afternoon after a shooting in Walnut Ridge as police...
Man airlifted as police investigate shooting in Walnut Ridge
There are over 200 booths where you can find anything from pork rinds all the way to Christmas...
People enjoying holiday festivities with Lit’l Bita Christmas
People from all over Northeast Arkansas filled into the Kroger parking lot on South Caraway to...
Community rallying around good cause to help food bank
Haag Brown Commercial announced plans to build a 188-acre E-commerce park along I-555 in...
$200 million E-commerce park slated for Jonesboro